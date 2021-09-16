25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Fine for woman who refused to wear mask in Ibiza

She maintained a confrontation with the cops, claiming that she was not in the system

j-f-mestre
Updated:
Fine for woman who refused to wear mask in Ibiza
File image of the Policía Local of Ibiza.

The Court in Palma has ratified the fine imposed on a woman who refused to wear a sanitary mask in the middle of the pandemic, despite constant requests from the police. Moreover, not only did she refuse to obey the authorities, but she also fought with officers, slightly injuring one of them. The woman has been found guilty of resisting arrest and will have to pay a fine of 400 euros.

The events took place last January in Ibiza capital. The woman was in one of the most central streets in the city. She was spotted by a patrol of the Policía Local, who warned her that it was compulsory to wear a virus protection mask.

From the outset the woman was ready to confront the police. She told one of the officers that she “didn’t give a shit” about wearing a mask, and added “you’re fucking with me, because I’m outside the system”. She continued swearing and accused the officers of being corrupt, and told them that their responsibility was to protect citizens and not to bother her. This attitude did not convince the officer, who insisted that the woman should put on her mask or she would be sanctioned. In response to this warning, the woman stated categorically that she was not going to put it on.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

