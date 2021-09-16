Fine for woman who refused to wear mask in Ibiza

The events took place last January in Ibiza capital. The woman was in one of the most central streets in the city. She was spotted by a patrol of the Policía Local, who warned her that it was compulsory to wear a virus protection mask.

From the outset the woman was ready to confront the police. She told one of the officers that she “didn’t give a shit” about wearing a mask, and added “you’re fucking with me, because I’m outside the system”. She continued swearing and accused the officers of being corrupt, and told them that their responsibility was to protect citizens and not to bother her. This attitude did not convince the officer, who insisted that the woman should put on her mask or she would be sanctioned. In response to this warning, the woman stated categorically that she was not going to put it on.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.