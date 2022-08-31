26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, September 2, 2022
DRUGS ON IBIZA : “They’ve taken advantage of the 2 years of pandemic to establish themselves on Ibiza”

After the scarce activity of the last few summers, organized drug groups were ready for what was expected to be an exceptional season.

Josep Àngel Costa
In less than a week, Ibiza has been the scene of two major operations against drug trafficking and organized crime. While the Guardia Civil was already able to give a good account yesterday of the results of ‘Via Fora‘, the other blow carried out last Wednesday, which involved 20 arrests in collaboration with the Policía Nacional and the Customs team of the Tax Agency, is still under secrecy of proceedings.

For the chief colonel of the Zone of the Guardia Civil in the Balearic Islands, Alejandro Hernandez, these organized gangs wanted to take advantage of the tourist explosion that was expected after the return to normality. “The feeling that the investigators have is that [these groups] have taken advantage of the two years of pandemic to discreetly establish themselves in Ibiza for this year, when a large presence of international tourism was expected. As we are seeing, they have set all the machinery in motion,” said Hernandez.

Drug gang based on the island

In fact, many of the members of the British drug group dismantled on Monday had already been living on the island for a long time, “some since they were small”. “Our units had detected them for months”, revealed Hernandez.

As shown by the arrest of two people in Colombia within the ‘Via Fora’ operation, this country was the main supplier of the cocaine introduced by the gang, while the rest of the drug substances arrived mainly from the United Kingdom, according to Hernández during his appearance at the Can Cifre barracks.

Imagen del dinero incautado a la banda británica.Image of the money seized from the British gang. Toni Escobar

‘Cooks’ and ‘tippers’

In addition to importing and distributing narcotic substances for sale on Ibiza, the members of this gang were also in charge of producing some of them on the island. This is the case of pink cocaine or 2CB, which, although it was originally a specific compound known as nexus, is now usually ‘cooked’ from ketamine, MDMA or LSD.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

