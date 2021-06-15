Controls at the airport and Ibiza ports to remain until July 31st

The Consell de Govern (Govern Council) agreed yesterday to extend entry controls at ports and airports for passengers from other autonomous communities until July 31st, but it will be up to the Superior Court of Justice (TSJB) to ratify the measures contained in the agreement, which also provides for the presentation of the European Union’s digital covid certificate, which can already be obtained (see page 7).

At a press conference, the Executive’s spokesman, Iago Negueruela, stated that the Govern “considers it essential to continue with a slow de-escalation with the utmost prudence ”, taking into account the higher incidence in other communities and countries on the European continent.

Extreme precautions

This evidence, he pointed out, makes it necessary to take extreme precautions, even more so given that the community is not able to restrict travel from other countries.

In the case of autonomous communities or cities with a 14-day cumulative incidence higher than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a series of measures have been established. If the travellers are residents and are returning from a trip of more than 72 hours, they must undergo, at their own discretion, a PCR or TMA within 72 hours prior to their arrival at any point on the Balearic Islands, free of charge as long as it is carried out in one of the centres approved by the Health Service. They can also take a rapid antigen test in the 48 hours prior to their arrival on the islands, also free of charge in one of these centres.

The list of cities and centres with Health Service approved tests can be consulted on the website viajarabaleares.ibsalut. it is. Finally, a rapid antigen test can be carried out within a maximum of 48 hours of arrival at authorised centres in the Balearic Islands.

Quarantined

In this case, the traveller must agree to remain in quarantine until a negative result is obtained and send the test to the email address that appears on the aforementioned website. If it is positive, the traveller must conform with the instructions of the health authority.

If the person traveling to the Balearic Islands is not a resident, the aforementioned measures also apply, but the cost of the PCR, TMA or rapid antigen test that has been done at origin or submitted upon arrival will not be covered by the Health Service under any circumstances.

However, there are also exceptions to the above obligations for people who have the European Union’s digital covid certificate or an official document certifying that they have received the full vaccination course. They must have been inoculated in the eight months prior to travel or have received at least one dose of an authorised vaccine (more than 15 days in advance) within the previous four months. Alternatively a medical certificate confirming that they have had the disease in the last six months can be submitted.