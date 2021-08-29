The Consell forces the removal of six other illegal billboards with coercive fines

The Consell forces the removal of six other illegal billboards with coercive sanctions

The island director of Territory, Tourism Planning and Combating Intrusiveness, Naihara Cardona, highlights the effectiveness of the action of the Consell. “The fact that the owner has acted so quickly once the fine was initiated which would be recurrent every fifteen days, shows that [the sanctions] work, and gives us a very powerful tool to end the illegal billboards, of which we have already removed more than a hundred on our island, “explains Cardona through a press release from the Consell.