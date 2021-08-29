25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
The Consell forces the removal of six other illegal billboards with coercive fines

The owner of the site, which is located on the airport's highway, had willingly dismantled two advertising structures

Romualdo Abellan
The owner of a plot of land located next to the airport motorway has removed eight advertising billboards after the Consell de Ibiza imposed a coercive fine of 901€ every fifteen days until six of the illegal billboards were removed. In fact, the owner had already voluntarily dismantled the first two billboards, but the rest remained, which forced the insular institution to impose the aforementioned sanction. The Plan Territorial Insular (PTI) prohibits advertising on rural land. Billboards are also prohibited in non-commercial places of public interest and if they are visible from the public road.

The island director of Territory, Tourism Planning and Combating Intrusiveness, Naihara Cardona, highlights the effectiveness of the action of the Consell. “The fact that the owner has acted so quickly once the fine was initiated which would be recurrent every fifteen days, shows that [the sanctions] work, and gives us a very powerful tool to end the illegal billboards, of which we have already removed more than a hundred on our island, “explains Cardona through a press release from the Consell.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

