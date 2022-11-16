A year ago, just out of the worst of the pandemic, the biggest concern of Ibizan traders for Black Friday was that the distribution channels of goods from around the world were practically collapsed, either by the bottleneck of shipping or the lack of components. This year, which is officially celebrated on Friday, November 25th despite the fact that some stores have already been immersed in this campaign for a week, it is essentially the weather and the lack of stock… And, of course, the economic situation. Regarding this last issue, Gustavo Peñalba, president of the Association of Electrical Appliance Retailers of the Pimeef, believes that “people are very concerned about the economic news, which is nothing by negative” which could detract from sales, although Vicente Tur, trade technician at Pimeef, considers that, despite everything, despite the galloping inflation and the fact that we are on the verge of a technical recession, “sales will be quite good this year because the tourist season went well and the employment data are quite good”. It all boils down to the fact that “right now, people have the capacity to spend” he says.

Despite inflation? “The thing is that prices in the commercial sector,” says Tur, “have not risen too much, there is not as high inflation as there is in food, energy and fuel. And the discounts Black Friday will still make shopping more attractive”. Weather will affect Black Friday discounts and purchases The weather forecast is “going to influence these purchases”, says the Commerce technician: “This year, autumn has not even arrived yet. Winter basics haven’t not left the stores, so there are large stocks of winter clothes and shoes. This type of garment, which should have started selling at the beginning of October, will not be discounted as much as in other seasons,” according to Tur. “Because of the heat, winter basics are not leaving the stores, so there are large stocks of winter clothes and shoes. This type of garment, will not be discounted as drastically as other seasons” Gustavo Peñalba, who has an appliance store near the Mercat Nou, says that “for a month many people” pass by his store “to ask about the offers that will be available”. Many of them because they are already preparing their end-of-year shopping: “There is no more Christmas campaign. For the last two years, the Christmas campaign has been called Black Friday. Many take advantage of it to order gifts for their children, for example a tablet. Or for themselves, such as a wine cooler. If a Black Friday offer comes up, I call them”. For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.