Agreement to promote astronomy in Ibiza

The Mayor of Ibiza, Rafa Ruiz, and the president of the Ibiza Astronomical Association (AAE), José Luis Bofill, have signed a partnership agreement for the management of the Puig des Molins Astronomical Observatory, in order to develop promotional, outreach and research activities in the field of astronomy.

The agreement, made possible by a grant of 10,000 euros, provides for the management of the public service to be delivered by the Astronomical Observatory of Puig des Molins, in accordance with the proposal presented by the AAE. The objective is to carry out astronomical outreach activities, aimed at the general public, by organising astronomical observations, open to the entire population, talks and conferences, and observational demonstrations, using the material available at the astronomical observatory.

The agreement also provides for the contribution to astronomy education in schools, subject to the availability of members of the group. In addition, it involves the development of research and collaboration plans with scientific organisations, both national and international, through the implementation of their own astronomical research and observation projects, as well as integration in projects directed by institutions such as the CSIC and other organisations, both public and private.