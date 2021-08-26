26 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, August 28, 2021
85 people evicted from a party at a venue on Ibiza’s promenade

17 people reported a botellón in the Platja d'en Bossa neighborhood

View of the promenade and marina area from Dalt Vila.

At 1.40am yesterday morning, Ibiza Policía Local vacated a venue in the Botafoc Ibiza marina, located at the end of the promenade, where 85 customers were partying.

This action, according to Ibiza City Council, is the result of a special measure to control “compliance with the measures adopted to mitigate the effects of the covid crisis” imposed by the authority, which requires, among other things, 1am closing for all nightlife venues.

As reported by the Council in a press release yesterday, several neighbours in the area complained that the establishment had remained open outside the permitted hours, i.e. after 1am, and playing loud music.

As reported from Vila, when they arrived at the scene the officers could see that not only was the closing time not complied with, but that inside there were 85 people , exceeding the permitted capacity and without complying with social distancing measures.

For these reasons, the police evicted the premises and “reported the illegal activities committed by those responsible for the establishment ” in relation to the restrictive measures to control the covid pandemic.

Officers also had to intervene in a street party that was taking place at 2.53am in Platja d’en Bossa, and where 17 people were reported for “consumption of alcohol on public highways and for violating the ban on meeting with non-cohabitants between 1 and 6am, a measure that remains in force on the island of Ibiza.

For months the enforced 1am closure of entertainment venues has caused the proliferation of private parties and street parties across the island. In Vila, residents and shopkeepers in Ses Figueretes report that these illegal gatherings are taking place almost every night.

