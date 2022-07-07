12 more taxi licenses granted by Ibiza City Council

The Ibiza City Council has approved the granting of twelve new taxi licenses for the provision of urban passenger service in light cars for hire with driver in the municipality of Vila. According to the Consistory in a note, six of the taxi licenses will be for adapted vehicles or for people with mobility needs, known as euro cabs.

The taxi licenses are already available on the notice board of the website of the City Council of Ibiza.

These 12 new taxi licenses are in addition to the 146 in operation, meaning there are a total of 158 active licenses in the municipality at this moment.

For his part, the Councilor for Mobility, Aitor Morrás, explains that “with these new licenses the public taxi service fleet is increased to meet the demand after resolving the allegations presented by the sector itself”.

In this regard, it should be recalled that the sector has criticized, in recent weeks, the management of the City Council and the lack of vehicles in the municipality, which prevented a quality service to citizens given the long queues that are generated every day in areas such as the port of Ibiza.

170 taxi licenses by end of year

In parallel, the Department of Mobility plans to grant another 12 licenses in the remainder of the year, bringing the total to 170.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.