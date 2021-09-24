Here are the best plans this weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Music is the big star of the coming days, with the Festival de Jazz de Formentera, the rock festival ‘Back To School’ in Sant Jordi and the live premiere of the new album by Joan Barbé, ‘Quorum’, accompanied by great musicians in Can Ventosa.

The Consell’s dance season closes with the show ‘La oscilante’ at Cas Serres, a fusion of Spanish and contemporary dance, and the Sant Mateu festival programme offers music and theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

FESTIVAL DE PERFORMANCE TERRITORI

Thursday 23rd September:

12:30pm: ‘Cuerpo, género y territorio’ (Body, gender and territory) group show. Escola d’Art de Eivissa.

6:30pm: Performance ‘Aión!’, by Valeria del Vecchio and Pablo Arias. Pou des Lleó. Santa Eulària.

Friday 24th September:

11:00am: Performance ‘A ciegas’, with Patricia Moro. Sant Jordi church square.

7:30pm: Performance ‘Som aquí’, with Jèssica Ferrer Escandell. Plaza del Martillo. Port of Ibiza

Saturday 25th September:

10:30am: Performance with Zidrija Janusaite (Lithuania). Meeting point: Ses Salines beach car park.

11:45am: Performance with Gustaf Broms (Sweden). Meeting point, Ses Salines beach car park.

6:00pm: Performance ‘Mi cuerpo es un museo’ (‘My body is a museum’), with Paula Baeza Pailamilla (Chile). Travelling performance which ends at the paseo de Vara de Rey de Vila.

7:15 pm: Performance ‘Afeminadx’, with Fausto Gracia (Mexico). Paseo de Vara de Rey de Vila.

Sunday 26 September:

11:30am: Performance Art ‘¿Cuánto se necesita?’ (How much is needed), with Zidrija Janusaite. Micus de Jesús.

6:30pm: Performance Art by Paula Baeza Pailamilla. Poblado fenicio de sa Caleta.

MUSIC

Festival de Jazz de Formentera:

Thursday 23rd September:

12 noon: ‘Salvemos nuestro Mediterráneo’ (Save our Mediterranean) online chat, with Manu San Félix.

8:30pm: Concert by Malinga da Morte at Blue Bar in Migjorn.

Friday 24th September:

12 noon: Sound connection from the Cap de Barbaria lighthouse.

9:00pm: Concerts by Yakari & Marie Connery and Yadira Ferrer. Patio de Sa Senieta.

Saturday 25th September:

12 noon: Sound connection from the bottom of the sea.

9:00pm: Concerts by Federico Nathan and Valmuz. Patio de Sa Senieta.

Sunday 26th September:

8:30 pm: Final jam session at Chezz Gerdi.

Back To School 2021. Rock festival. With Pardals (Eivissa), White Polo (Zaragoza) and Jolly Joker (Valencia). Saturday 25 September from 7:00pm in Plaza de Sant Jordi. Free admission. Limited capacity.

Back to School

Joan Barbé. Live premiere of the album ‘Quorum’. Saturday 25th September at 8:30pm at Can Ventosa. Tickets on sale at www.wegow.com and www.joanbarbe.com.

Banda Ciutat d’Eivissa. Concert ‘La mar de música’. Conductor: Miquel Àngel Aguiló. Sunday 26th of September at 7:00pm on Paseo de Ses Figueretes de Vila. Open-air.

Elena Tovar. ‘Brazilian suite’, Brazilian classics. ‘Concerts de Setembre’ series at laCasa del Poble de la Mola. Thursday 23rd at 8:00pm.

FESTES DE SANT MIQUEL

Saturday 25th September:

9:00pm: Brazilian Batucada in the plaza.

9:30pm: Concert by La 22 de Formentera

Sunday 26th September:

10 am: Circular walk from the church 16 hours. Theatre. Children’s party with workshops and activities in the square 8:30 pm: ‘Sa vidriola’ theatre by the Grup de Teatre es Cubells, in the square.

FESTES DE SANT MATEU

Saturday 25th September:

8.30 pm: Concert by the Sant Antoni Music Band at the social centre

Sunday 26th September:

7:00pm: Mass in homage to the elderly and ‘ball pagès’ with the Colla d’Aubarca.

9:30pm: Theatre. ‘El festeig d’en Panxo’, by the Grup de Teatre Es Molí (Es Molí Theatre Group), at the social centre.

DANCE

‘La oscilante’. Spanish and contemporary dance with Pol Jiménez Sánchez. Friday 24th of September at 8:00pm in the Cas Serres Auditorium. Ibiza Dance Season. Tickets on sale in advance 8€ at www.eivissacultural.es. At the box office 12€ one hour before.

La Oscilante

BOOKS

Revista Eivissa. Presentation of issue number 69 of the magazine of the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs (Ibiza Studies Institute). With Enric Ribes, Pere Prieto and Maurici Cuesta. Illes i Literatura’ (Islands and Literature) series. Thursday 23rd September at 8:15pm at the Can Ventosa library.

‘Baltasar Porcel i Eivissa. Lecture by Carles Cabrera Villalonga, lecturer at the UIB and literary critic. Illes i Literatura’ (Islands and Literature) series. Friday 24th of September at 8:15pm at the Can Ventosa library.

CHILDREN

‘Historias desde el verde’. Storytelling with Maricuela. Illes i Literatura’ series. Saturday 25th September at 12 noon at the Can Ventosa library.

Contes de Tardor de Santa Eulària. Sunday 26th of September at the Teatro Espanya: 5:00pm: ‘Contes per volar junts’ with Monma and at 6:30pm: ‘Alegría y poesía’, with Maricuela. Reservations one hour before the show.

STORY TELLING

Tales for adults. ‘Historias de pueblos’, by Maricuela. Teatro Espanya de Santa Eulària at 8:30pm. Reservations one hour before the show.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Sota el mar de Formentera’. Exhibition of amphorae recovered from the south of Cap de Barbaria. Sala Ajuntament Vell de Sant Francesc. Mondays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11:00am to 2:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Until 25th September.

‘Respira’. Collective exhibition of crafts and art by the artisans of the Fira de la Mola. Centre Antoni Tur Gabrielet de Formentera. Until 25th September.

Julio Bauzá and Juan Blanco, paintings, collages, photography and chemigraphy. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. Until 6th October.

‘Dibujos, acuarelas, risas’ (Drawings, watercolours, laughter). Works by Pau (Pablo Arregui). Hotel Ocean Drive Talamanca, from 8th to 30th September.

‘I wanna be adored’, art installation by Marcos Torres. Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. From 13th September to 1st November.

‘I wanna be adored? La Skimal

‘De la flor a la raíz’, paintings by Sara Fuentes Alfonso. Exhibition hall Can Curt de Sant Agustí. From 11th to 26th September.

‘Elmyr de Hory a Sant Antoni’, works from Pepe Roselló’s personal collection. Far de ses Coves blanques de Sant Antoni. From Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30pm to 8:30pm and from Tuesday to Thursday from 12pm to 2pm. Until 25th September.

Carles Guasch, ‘Geometría fragmentada¡, pintura y collage’. Garden Art Gallery of Sant Josep (Cactus Lombribiza). Monday to Saturday from 9:00am to 8:00pm and Sundays from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Opening on Sunday September 5th from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Until October 30th.

‘Diálogos femeninos’, works by María Teresa Berrios, Beatriz Hasler, Marina Llorente and Belén Olmedo. Sala Sant Jaume 72 in Santa Eulària. Monday to Saturday from 12:00pm to 2:00pm and from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and Sundays from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Until 30th September.

‘Sidewalks, Fences and Walls’, by Robert Barry, Daniel Buren, Luis Camnitzer and Lawrence Weiner and the solo show ‘Retratos’, by Ugo Mulas. Nave de Parra & Romero in Santa Gertrudis. Until the beginning of October. Opening hours from Monday to Saturday from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

‘El bañista/The bather‘, paintings by Rafa Macarrón. La Nave de ses Salines. From 10th July to 31st October. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12:00pm to 8:00pm.

Group exhibition with more than 50 artists to celebrate 20 years of Espacio Micus as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11:00am to 2:00pm. People who wish to come on other days can call 971 19 19 23 and ask for an appointment.

‘África También’. Exhibition of modern and contemporary African art. Galería También, in Santa Gertrudis. Until 30th September. Opening hours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 2:00pm and from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

‘Residir l’instant’. Photographic images and video installation by Pilar Aldea. At Far de la Mola, in Formentera, until 16th October. Opening hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Wednesdays and Sundays from 10:00am to 2:00pm and from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

MARKETS

Eivissa: ‘Viu l’Artesania’. Until 16th September in the port of Eivissa. From Monday to Sunday, except Wednesdays, from 7:30pm to midnight.

Sant Josep: Artisan and Organic Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in Calle del Ayuntamiento. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8:00am to 3:00pm at the Hipódromo de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Street market with craft products and gastronomy from Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10:00am to 7:00pm and Sundays from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair: Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7:30pm to 11:00pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and ‘bolillos’), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and esparto grass workshops) from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Formentera:

Sant Francesc craft market: Monday to Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm in the plaza.

Es Pujols craft market: Every day from 7:00pm to 10:00pm on the paseo marítimo.

La Mola market: Craft market. Sundays from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market: Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10:00am to 11:00pm. Puerto deportivo.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Calle Mayor.