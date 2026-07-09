Taxi queues, overcrowded buses and 35°C heat: Cruise arrivals bring congestion back to Ibiza Port

The arrival of another Mediterranean cruise ship has once again brought heavy congestion to the Port of Ibiza, where hundreds of visitors eager to explore the island found themselves waiting in long lines for taxis and public transport under 35°C (95°F) temperatures.

Families with young children, passengers pushing strollers and tourists with only a few hours to discover Ibiza spent valuable time standing in the sun as transport services struggled to cope with the sudden influx of cruise passengers.

The scenes mirrored those reported earlier this summer, reinforcing concerns that Ibiza’s transport infrastructure continues to face significant pressure whenever cruise ships arrive.

Taxi shortages leave visitors waiting under the sun

For many passengers, the excitement of visiting Ibiza quickly gave way to frustration.

After disembarking, visitors encountered lengthy taxi queues, with many waiting several minutes—sometimes considerably longer—to secure transport into Ibiza Town, nearby beaches or other parts of the island.

Large families, elderly travelers and parents with small children were among those forced to remain outside in the intense summer heat while waiting for available vehicles.

The taxi rank at the port entrance | Vicent Mari

Overcrowded buses add to the disruption

Public transport offered little relief.

Long queues also formed at the bus stops serving the cruise terminal, with several passengers saying buses filled up almost immediately after arriving.

“The buses fill up incredibly fast,” one traveler explained while waiting for the next service.

From the port’s tourist information desk, one staff member summed up the situation with irony.

“If this already feels chaotic, imagine when three or four cruise ships arrive on the same day.“

Cruise tourism and Ibiza’s capacity remain under scrutiny

The recurring scenes have once again reignited discussion about Ibiza’s cruise tourism model and whether the island’s infrastructure is keeping pace with growing visitor numbers.

Recent public debate has questioned the economic benefits of cruise tourism compared with the increasing pressure placed on transport networks, public services, environmental resources and coastal areas.

Critics argue that local institutions should carefully evaluate how much cruise tourism contributes to Ibiza’s economy, while also considering its impact on traffic congestion, mobility, pollution and the island’s long-term sustainability.

A familiar problem with no immediate solution

According to staff working at the port’s information point, the situation is far from unusual.

“This is what happens every time,” one employee said. “Hundreds of people have to search for transport under the sun in a completely disorganised way.”

Despite years of discussion surrounding taxi shortages, public transport capacity and the challenges of handling large numbers of cruise passengers, the same pattern continues to repeat itself.

For visitors, the day begins with excitement about discovering Ibiza’s beaches, historic streets and famous attractions. For many, however, their first experience of the island is instead defined by long queues, overcrowded buses and limited transport options before their holiday on shore has even begun.