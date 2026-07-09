Punta Arabí Hippy Market vendors say Amazon and fast fashion are changing Ibiza’s iconic street market

Every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., hundreds of visitors stream into the Punta Arabí Hippy Market in Es Canar, one of Ibiza’s oldest and most famous artisan markets. Despite crowded walkways and tourists browsing beneath the summer sun, many of the traders behind the stalls say appearances are deceiving.

According to several long-time vendors, the 2025 season has been quieter than expected, with fewer customers making purchases despite steady visitor numbers.

Handheld fans and portable cooling devices have become almost as common as handcrafted jewellery and colourful clothing, as another intense Ibiza heatwave pushes temperatures higher. While tourists continue to arrive, many merchants believe the weather is affecting both footfall and spending.

Long-time traders say customer habits have changed

Rita, who has sold clothing at Punta Arabí for more than a decade, believes the market has lost part of the appeal it once had.

“People simply don’t come like they used to,” she says. “There are more wealthy residents and visitors on the island now, and I don’t think the market is where they choose to shop anymore.”

She also says customers are spending less than ever.

“I honestly don’t know if it’s the economy, the wars or something else, but I can’t lower my prices any further. I’m selling clothes for €10—you won’t even find prices like that during the Zara sales.”

‘For young people, the market is Amazon now’

Daniel has been trading at Punta Arabí for 16 years, while also selling at the markets in Sant Joan and Cala Llonga.

He says visitor numbers are lower than last summer, although major football tournaments sometimes affect business.

“The busiest hours should be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but today there were barely a handful of people walking around,” he explains.

Living in Santa Eulària, Daniel believes the slowdown extends beyond the market itself.

“I’ve noticed there are far more empty parking spaces across the island than you would normally expect at this time of year.”

When asked about business at Ibiza’s other markets, he immediately pulls out his phone to show a photograph he took the previous Thursday at the Cala Llonga Hippy Market.

“The place was almost empty. One photo says everything.”

But in Daniel’s view, the biggest challenge isn’t the weather.

“Young people aren’t interested in markets anymore. Most of the customers I see are over 40. For younger generations, the market is Amazon now.“

Fast fashion and online marketplaces reshape Ibiza’s artisan scene

Several traders believe online shopping has permanently changed consumer behaviour.

Laurent, a French artisan who has lived in Ibiza since 2017 and now goes by the Catalan name Llorenç, offers a different perspective. Although he acknowledges the difficult conditions caused by the heat, he believes some vendors complain too much.

“There are seasons when you sell more and others when you sell less. There are always people here.”

However, he agrees that the market itself has changed.

“I’m one of the few genuine artisans left. There may be 400 stalls, but there certainly aren’t 400 artisans anymore.”

According to him, the rise of fast fashion and online platforms such as Temu and AliExpress has made life increasingly difficult for independent craftspeople.

“A lot of the market’s original charm has disappeared. Competing with those platforms is incredibly difficult.”

Extreme heat slows sales during the afternoon

Many traders agree that the high temperatures are affecting business throughout the day.

Alejandro, who handcrafts rings at his stand, says sales slow dramatically during the hottest hours.

“Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., everything comes to a standstill. When the sun is at its strongest, the market almost empties.”

Gabriela, an Argentinian who has worked Ibiza’s markets for more than two decades, understands why.

“Honestly, with this heat I’d stay in my hotel with the air conditioning too.”

Amor, who has sold clothing at Punta Arabí for seven years, believes the weather has encouraged many tourists to head straight for the beach instead.

“The heatwave definitely has an impact. People naturally choose the sea over walking around a market, but we’re here regardless.”

Jewellery maker Irene has noticed visitors arriving, taking a quick look around and leaving shortly afterwards, although she believes business has gradually begun to improve despite the soaring temperatures.

Not everyone sees a difficult season

Not every trader shares the same concerns.

Renato, who recently launched his own fashion brand while also working in Ibiza’s hospitality sector, says business has actually exceeded his expectations.

“I’m selling more than I thought I would,” he says. “I know many people feel it’s a slow season, but that hasn’t been my experience.”

Rather than seeing fewer tourists, he believes international travel trends are continuing to make Ibiza an attractive destination.

An iconic Ibiza market faces a changing future

Walking around Punta Arabí Hippy Market in the middle of summer is never easy under the Mediterranean sun. The stalls may lack air conditioning, but they offer something online shopping never can: live music, handcrafted products, local food trucks and the atmosphere of one of Ibiza’s most historic markets.

The conversations among traders also reveal the wider challenges facing tourism and retail on the island. There is no single explanation for the slower season, but many agree on one point: shopping habits have changed.

Whether the causes are extreme heat, changing demographics, fast fashion or e-commerce, the market now faces the challenge of adapting while preserving the character that has made Punta Arabí Hippy Market a must-visit destination for visitors to Ibiza for more than half a century.