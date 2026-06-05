Ushuaïa Ibiza Begins June with ANTS and I Love Reggaeton Closing Party

Ushuaïa Ibiza is launching June with two of the most anticipated events of the summer season, as ANTS and I Love Reggaeton take over the iconic open-air venue in Playa d’en Bossa, one of Ibiza’s leading nightlife destinations.

Following a month of expansion through the innovative Day & Night format shared between Ushuaïa Ibiza and UNVRS, ANTS returns to its traditional Saturday home at Ushuaïa Ibiza, bringing together some of the most influential names in contemporary house music and tech house.

ANTS Returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza with a Powerful House and Tech House Lineup

On 6 June, ANTS: The Colony reunites under its signature concept of community, rhythm and dancefloor culture. The lineup features a highly anticipated back-to-back set from Butch and Nic Fanciulli, alongside performances by TSHA, Lola Palmer, M-High and Raul Rodriguez.

The event combines internationally recognised artists with emerging talent, reinforcing ANTS’ reputation as one of the most influential electronic music residencies in Ibiza and a key attraction for clubbers visiting the island during the summer season.

I Love Reggaeton Celebrates Its Ibiza Residency Finale

On Sunday, I Love Reggaeton will host its closing party, marking the end of its first-ever fixed residency in Ibiza after six consecutive Sundays dedicated to the golden era of Latin urban music.

Under the slogan “The First Reggaeton Is Never Forgotten”, the event will feature live performances from Nacho, Jory Boy, Henry Méndez and El Chuape.

Meanwhile, DAME+Gasolina DJs and Ballesteros will keep the energy flowing from the DJ booth, delivering a soundtrack packed with nostalgic reggaeton anthems that helped define a generation.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Reinforces Its Position as a Global Music Destination

Although musically distinct, both events highlight the diversity that has made Ushuaïa Ibiza one of the world’s most recognised nightlife brands. From cutting-edge electronic dance music to the timeless appeal of classic reggaeton hits, the venue continues to attract international audiences seeking unforgettable experiences on the White Isle.

As Ibiza enters the peak summer season, ANTS and I Love Reggaeton once again demonstrate how the island remains a global benchmark for music tourism, open-air clubbing, and world-class entertainment.