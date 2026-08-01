Manumission Takes Ibiza Back to the Golden Age of Clubbing

Manumission is making its long-awaited return to Ibiza, inviting both nostalgic partygoers and a new generation of clubbers to experience one of the island’s most legendary nightlife brands. From September 25–27, Le Weekend Manumission will transform Ibiza into a living tribute to the unforgettable summer of 1998, with 528 Ibiza serving as the heart of an immersive event set to become one of the island’s standout experiences of the season.

On Saturday, September 26, 528 Ibiza will be transformed into a theatrical recreation of the world featured in ‘The Motel: High Times in 90s Ibiza’, the new book by Claire Manumission. Guests are invited to read the story before stepping inside it. Every room, stage and character will come to life through live performances, music, art installations, drag artists, dancers and unexpected interactive experiences spread across both indoor and outdoor spaces.

A Journey Through Ibiza’s Legendary Club Culture

Visitors will explore a series of themed environments including The Manumission Motel Stage, Bedroom Bondage à la Japonaise Stage, Hellfire in the Hong Kong Hot Tub, Insane Asylum, The Twilight Zone, Le Théâtre Pink Pussy, Roger More’s Dark Room and Room 10. Each area will feature a soundtrack blending house music, Detroit techno, Balearic classics and iconic sounds that defined Ibiza’s golden era.

Running from 5:00 PM until 5:00 AM, the twelve-hour experience celebrates the freedom, creativity and radical self-expression that made Manumission one of the most influential names in global club culture.

Paying tribute to its devoted community, Le Weekend Manumission embraces the spirit and authenticity that made the brand a defining force in Ibiza’s legendary 1990s club scene. Every detail has been designed to capture the atmosphere, creativity and sense of freedom that turned Manumission into a global nightlife phenomenon.

This September, Ibiza opens the doors of The Motel once again. First comes the story. Then comes the party.