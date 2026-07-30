Tennis star Alexander Zverev unwinds in Ibiza after impressive Grand Slam run

Alexander Zverev has swapped the tennis court for the Mediterranean sunshine, spending a few days in Ibiza to recharge before returning to competition on the ATP Tour. The German star was seen enjoying the island alongside his girlfriend, model Sophia Thomalla, and a group of friends after an outstanding first half of the tennis season.

Photos shared on a fan Instagram account show Zverev relaxing aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Ibiza, one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations for elite athletes and international celebrities.

From luxury yachts to Ibiza’s nightlife

During his stay, the German tennis player was also photographed inside UNVRS, Ibiza’s newest world-famous nightlife venue, where he met internationally acclaimed DJ David Guetta. Another image shows Zverev posing with Rafael Nadal, with whom he has trained on several occasions at the Spaniard’s tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca.

The holiday highlights Ibiza’s continuing appeal as a destination for professional athletes, entertainers and high-profile international visitors seeking relaxation between major sporting events.

Strong Grand Slam season lifts Zverev back to World No. 2

The German has enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of his career, reaching the Australian Open semi-finals before advancing to the Wimbledon final, where he finished runner-up to Jannik Sinner. Those performances have helped Zverev climb back to World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings, matching the highest ranking of his career.

His consistent performances throughout the season have reinforced his status as one of the leading contenders on the men’s professional tennis circuit.

Focus turns to the National Bank Open in Montreal

Following his short holiday in Ibiza, Alexander Zverev is expected to begin preparations for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal, scheduled for early August. With several of the tour’s biggest names absent from the event, including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, the German is expected to be among the leading favourites to challenge for the title.