Lando Norris Swaps Formula 1 for Ibiza, Joins Martin Garrix On Stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Formula 1 star Lando Norris traded the intensity of the racing circuit for the energy of Ibiza’s nightlife on Thursday evening, making a surprise appearance alongside world-renowned DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the island’s most famous open-air clubs.

The McLaren driver joined the Dutch electronic music superstar on stage at the iconic venue in Playa d’en Bossa, instantly creating one of the most talked-about moments on social media among both Formula 1 fans and followers of Ibiza’s internationally renowned club scene.

The appearance quickly went viral, highlighting the long-standing friendship between Norris and Garrix, who have frequently been seen together at sporting events, holidays and private gatherings away from the Formula 1 paddock.

F1 Summer Break Brings Norris Back to Ibiza

Norris’ visit comes during the Formula 1 summer break, following the Hungarian Grand Prix held on July 26. With the championship set to resume on August 21 with practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, drivers are using the three-week pause to relax and recharge before the decisive second half of the season.

Ibiza has long been one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations for elite athletes, celebrities and international entertainers, making it a natural getaway for Formula 1 drivers seeking time away from the pressures of competition.

Carlos Sainz’s Joke Becomes Reality

Norris’ Ibiza trip also follows a light-hearted exchange that entertained Formula 1 fans during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking to the crowd after the race, Norris said he intended to spend part of his holiday training on his racing simulator. Before he could finish, fellow Spanish driver Carlos Sainz interrupted with a joke that has since proved remarkably accurate.

“Looks like Lando will be simulating Ibiza nights instead,” Sainz quipped, prompting laughter from the audience and a knowing smile from Norris.

Just days later, the McLaren driver was indeed enjoying one of Ibiza’s biggest nightlife events alongside Martin Garrix.

Ibiza Remains a Favourite Destination for Formula 1 Drivers

The Balearic Islands have become a traditional summer retreat for several Formula 1 drivers, including Carlos Sainz, who has often spoken about spending his holidays in the region.

The Williams driver has explained that he usually begins his summer in Mallorca, where his family owns a home, before travelling by boat to Ibiza and Menorca to visit friends.

“Honestly, I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and that’s basically my summer,” Sainz said when describing his annual holiday routine.

With Norris now joining the list of Formula 1 stars enjoying Ibiza’s famous summer atmosphere, the island once again reinforces its reputation as one of the world’s leading destinations for both international sport and global entertainment.