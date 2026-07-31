Ibiza’s Festes de la Terra Celebrate Local Heritage and Manuel de Falla with Two Open-Air Concerts

Festes de la Terra 2026, Ibiza’s annual celebration of its cultural identity and patron festivities, will bring two nights of live symphonic and choral music to Reina Sofía Park on August 2 and 3, offering audiences a journey through the island’s traditions and the timeless works of legendary Spanish composer Manuel de Falla.

Organized as two of the festival’s flagship cultural events, the concerts begin at 10:00 p.m. and showcase the artistic excellence of the Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa and the Banda Simfònica Ciutat d’Eivissa, highlighting both Ibizan musical heritage and Spain’s classical repertoire.

Councillor for Culture Carmen Domínguez said the concerts reflect the spirit of the patron festivities by celebrating local traditions while showcasing the talent of the city’s musical ensembles.

“These will be two very different evenings, united by artistic excellence and by music’s unique ability to move audiences,” she said.

A Musical Tribute to Ibiza’s Identity

The first concert, on Sunday, August 2, features the Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa alongside the Jove Orquestra Simfònica Pitiüsa and internationally acclaimed violinist Linus Roth.

The evening’s centerpiece is “S’illa secreta”, a symphonic-choral suite composed by Miguel San Miguel Fuster that paints a musical portrait of Ibiza through twelve movements inspired by the island’s most iconic symbols, including Es Vedrà, Tanit, the Posidonia seagrass meadows, Dalt Vila, the island’s native lizard, Ball Pagès, traditional rural life, Formentera, and Ibiza itself.

The composition combines original texts by Mario Riera Busom and Elisenda Belda Aparicio, traditional Ibizan songs, and authentic melodies performed with the xeremia and flute, creating a work deeply rooted in the island’s cultural memory. The performance will be conducted by Pablo García-Ortiz.

The programme also includes “El ball dels familiars”, composed by García-Ortiz, and the world premiere of “UC, es crit pagès eivissenc”, a new work by Miguel San Miguel based on a poem by Lina Bonet Tur.

Commissioned by Linus Roth, the piece features the celebrated violinist performing on his historic Stradivarius, accompanied by traditional Ibizan musicians (sonadors), narrators Yolanda Veny and Xesús Ballesteros, and violinist Laura Boned. Conducting duties will be shared by Pablo García-Ortiz and Miguel San Miguel.

Honouring Manuel de Falla’s 150th Anniversary

The second evening, on Monday, August 3, turns its focus to Manuel de Falla, one of the most influential composers in 20th-century Spanish classical music, marking the 150th anniversary of his birth.

Under the direction of Damián Boluda Íñiguez, the Banda Simfònica Ciutat d’Eivissa will perform Suites No. 1 and No. 2 from “The Three-Cornered Hat”, a masterpiece celebrated for its vibrant fusion of Spanish folk traditions, dance rhythms and orchestral brilliance.

The concert concludes with “El Amor Brujo”, one of Falla’s most celebrated works, blending flamenco, passion and theatrical expression. The performance will feature flamenco dancer Penélope Tafur Rojas and singer Mati Fernández, bringing the dramatic intensity and popular roots of the composition to life.

Celebrating Ibiza Through Music

Held under this year’s festival motto, “Ses nostres festes, sa nostra gent” (“Our Festivities, Our People”), the two performances embody the essence of Festes de la Terra.

The first concert celebrates Ibiza’s landscapes, mythology and oral traditions, while the second pays tribute to one of Spain’s greatest composers through music shaped by fire, dance and flamenco. Together, they offer a powerful reminder that music remains one of the strongest expressions of cultural identity and shared heritage.