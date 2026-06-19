Could Ibiza’s Wildest Weekend Be Waiting at [UNVRS]?

As Ibiza’s clubbing season reaches new heights, [UNVRS], the world’s first hyperclub, is preparing for a landmark weekend that showcases the venue’s unique fusion of immersive technology, electronic music, and large-scale artistic production. Across two consecutive nights, clubbers will experience the mind-bending creativity of elrow Hallucinarium on Saturday, June 20, followed by the highly anticipated return of Carl Cox for an exclusive All Night Long opening party on Sunday, June 21.

Together, these events reinforce [UNVRS]’s position as one of the most innovative nightlife destinations in Ibiza and the global electronic music scene, offering two completely different yet equally unforgettable visions of modern club culture.

elrow Hallucinarium Transforms [UNVRS] Into a Psychedelic Wonderland

On Saturday, elrow returns to [UNVRS] with Hallucinarium, one of the brand’s most ambitious and visually spectacular productions to date. Part of the ongoing The WOW Factory Presents Enter The WORTEX concept, the event invites guests to step beyond reality and enter a vibrant parallel universe where imagination, colour and sensory exploration take centre stage.

Inspired by the visionary artwork of renowned psychedelic artists Alex Grey and Allyson Grey, Hallucinarium explores themes of consciousness, perception and human connection through a fully immersive environment. Monumental sculptures, fantastical creatures, hypnotic visuals and interactive performances combine to create a living artistic landscape unlike anything else on the island.

Thanks to the advanced infrastructure of [UNVRS], the experience reaches a completely new level. Cutting-edge visual technology, massive immersive screens, kinetic effects and state-of-the-art production transform every corner of the venue into part of the show, blurring the lines between nightclub, theatre and digital art installation.

Musically, the event delivers a line-up built to maintain peak energy throughout the night. French house star Dombresky leads the bill alongside acclaimed Danish producer Kölsch, Spanish favourite Wade, and rising talent DREYA V. Together, they will guide the dancefloor through a journey spanning house, tech house and techno, creating the perfect soundtrack for one of Ibiza’s most immersive club experiences.

With doors opening at 11 PM, Hallucinarium is expected to rank among the most talked-about events of the weekend, combining electronic music with the signature theatrical chaos that has made elrow a global phenomenon.

Carl Cox Launches His New [UNVRS] Residency With an All Night Long Set

The momentum continues on Sunday when Carl Cox, one of the most influential figures in electronic music history, returns to [UNVRS] to launch the second season of his groundbreaking residency.

For the opening night, Cox will take complete control of the Main Room with an exclusive All Night Long performance, allowing him to craft an uninterrupted musical journey from start to finish. Without guest DJs sharing the spotlight, the British icon will have the freedom to explore the full breadth of his musical identity, moving seamlessly between house, techno, and deeper experimental sounds.

Following a hugely successful debut season that highlighted the synergy between Carl Cox and the revolutionary venue developed by The Night League, the residency enters a new chapter in 2026. Across sixteen consecutive Sundays, [UNVRS] will become a platform for marathon performances, unique collaborations and specially curated concept nights designed specifically for the scale and technological capabilities of the hyperclub.

The upcoming season is set to feature an impressive roster of global electronic music talent, including CamelPhat, Honey Dijon, Richie Hawtin, The Martinez Brothers, Luciano, Joseph Capriati, Nicole Moudaber, Dennis Cruz, Chris Stussy, David Guetta, Louie Vega, Sasha and John Digweed.

Among the most anticipated highlights are the historic Carl Cox B2B David Guetta during House Night on July 26 and the long-awaited Carl Cox B2B Louie Vega at Disco Night on September 13, alongside a series of exclusive back-to-back performances created exclusively for the residency.

Beyond the Main Room: Balearic Spirit at Wild Comet

The experience extends beyond the Main Room with programming at Wild Comet, where Ibiza favourites Melon Bomb will provide a soundtrack rooted in the island’s authentic Balearic spirit. Blending house, disco and eclectic selections inspired by Ibiza’s original musical culture, the collective adds another layer to a night celebrating the diversity and creativity of the island’s electronic scene.

With its revolutionary architecture, immersive technology and unparalleled production capabilities, [UNVRS] once again proves why it has become one of the most talked-about venues in international nightlife. From the psychedelic fantasy of elrow Hallucinarium to the legendary musical storytelling of Carl Cox, Ibiza is set for a weekend that captures the full spectrum of modern club culture.