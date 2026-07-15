Formentera Tourist Car Permits Sold Out for Early August as Vehicle Access Reaches Capacity

Travellers planning a last-minute trip to Formentera should be aware that tourist vehicle permits for private cars are no longer available during the first half of August. According to the official formentera.eco booking platform, visitors wishing to bring their own car to the island can only secure permits from August 16 onwards, although availability is rapidly disappearing. Between August 16 and August 30, daily allocations of the 1,732 permits available for tourists are already 75% to 99% booked.

Ibiza Residents Still Have Limited Availability

Ibiza residents have slightly more flexibility, but availability is also becoming increasingly restricted. The daily quota for cars has already been exhausted for all remaining weekends in July and for every weekend in August through Sunday, August 23.

The situation is even tighter for motorcycles. Residents wishing to travel from Ibiza to Formentera by motorbike can no longer obtain permits for the last two weekends of July or the first two weekends of August.

Peak Summer Demand Concentrates in August

With the summer season reaching its busiest period, the formentera.eco occupancy calendar shows that June and the first half of July absorbed a significant share of demand without reaching full capacity across every category. However, August once again represents the island’s busiest travel period, with vehicle permits disappearing weeks in advance.

The data confirms that early August is completely sold out for tourist cars, while the remaining permits for the second half of the month are being reserved at a pace that leaves very limited options for last-minute visitors hoping to travel with their own vehicle.

Motorcycle Permits Remain More Readily Available

Unlike private cars, tourist motorcycle permits continue to show considerably higher availability. The formentera.eco booking calendar indicates that motorcycle demand remains well below car demand, following last year’s decision to reduce the daily tourist motorcycle quota to 122 permits after authorities found demand was lower than expected.

Ibiza–Formentera Vehicle Quotas Remain Unchanged

For Ibiza–Formentera crossings, demand remains concentrated on weekends, particularly for motorcycles.

The Consell de Formentera has maintained the same allocation system introduced in 2025, allowing 235 cars and 50 motorcycles per day for Ibiza residents, within an overall seasonal cap of 10,287 vehicles between June 1 and September 30.

For non-resident visitors, the daily allowance remains fixed at 1,732 cars and 122 motorcycles.

A queue of cars waiting to board the ferry to Formentera. | File photo

Unused Resident Permits Were Cancelled to Free Capacity

In mid-June, the Consell de Formentera reviewed its 122-day discounted permits for Ibiza residents after discovering that some long-term authorisations were never being used.

Authorities identified a number of registered vehicles that had not entered or circulated on the island for more than 15 consecutive days. Those unused permits were subsequently cancelled, releasing additional capacity and preventing an artificial perception that the vehicle quota had already been reached.

More Than 20,500 Vehicle Permits Approved This Season

Demand for permits was already exceptionally high before the summer peak. By the end of May, authorities had processed 22,451 applications, approving 20,516 permits, while 1,395 applications were rejected and 540 remained pending or awaiting documentation.

Among Ibiza residents, 1,154 vehicle permits had been approved, including 885 passenger cars and 269 motorcycles.

Formentera Reached Full Vehicle Capacity on 74 Days Last Year

Official figures from 2025 highlight the growing pressure on Formentera’s vehicle access system. The island reached 100% occupancy on 74 separate days, including:

12 days in June

25 days in July

Every day in August (31 days)

6 days in September

During the same season, authorities reviewed approximately 56,000 permit applications, approving 49,700 while rejecting around 6,250.

Booking Ahead Is Now Essential for August Travel

The latest figures reinforce a clear message for anyone planning to drive to Formentera during the summer holidays. Tourist car permits for the first half of August are completely sold out, while the remaining availability for late August is disappearing quickly.

Although Ibiza residents still have some opportunities to obtain permits, availability is becoming increasingly limited, especially on weekends and for motorcycles. For anyone intending to travel to Formentera with a private vehicle, booking well in advance has become essential.