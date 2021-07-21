Quarantined tourists in Ibiza occupy 89% of available beds in quarantine hotel

The latest data on the Platja d’en Bossa bridge hotel offered to this newspaper by the Pitiusa Health Department show that 75 of its 84 rooms are occupied, which means that the establishment is at 89.3% of its capacity. In terms of the total number of occupants staying there, 83 people are isolated at the quarantine point in Ibiza.

On the other hand, the vast majority of those staying at the hotel are tourists. In fact, there is only one quarantined resident in the hotel. As for the nationality of those confined, the majority are British (30%), followed by Spaniards (22%), followed by those of Italian origin (16%), followed by Germans (7.5%), Poles (6%), Swiss (4.5%), Dutch (3%) and Romanians (2%). In addition, there is a Portuguese occupant, a Somali, a Mexican, a Luxembourger and a Lithuanian, as well as a guest of Chilean nationality.

A life raft deployed The Rosamar will add 110 apartments to the 84 rooms of the other hotel From tomorrow the Rosamar hotel will begin operating as a quarantine point, which will add 110 new quarantine spaces.

Likewise, the quarantine hotel in Formentera also presents a high occupancy, as shown by the registration data. Fourteen of the 19 rooms of the quarantine establishment on the smallest Pitiusa are already full. This figure represents an occupancy rate of 73.7%. In the hotel on this island, five rooms away from full occupancy, 15 people are confined.

