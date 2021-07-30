47-year-old unvaccinated male, the patient profile admitted to ICU for covid

The average age of the eight patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Can Misses is currently at 47.3 years, as reported by the Health Departement of Ibiza and Formentera, which told Diario de Ibiza that most of the critical patients have yet to be vaccinated. Moreover, 75% of the patients requiring intensive care are male: six men are treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the Ibiza hospital, while there are two women in this critical care unit.

Likewise, the Health Department specifies that several of those admitted suffer from morbid obesity, and stresses that “a greater inflammatory response” has been observed in this type of patient. Health specifies that the last three admissions correspond to people with obesity problems, one of the risk factors for contracting the virus. They also note that most of those hospitalized in ICU are receiving mechanical ventilation.

The youngest is 21 years old

As for the age range of all those admitted to the centre, the youngest is 21 years old, while the oldest is 62 years of age. In the hospital three patients under 40 years of age have needed to be assisted in the ICU. In the hospital, three patients under 40 years of age needed to be treated in the ICU. According to the Health Area, the decrease in the age of hospitalised patients due to advances in the vaccination of the older population means that the patients’ conditions are less serious, also in the case of critical patients, which generates a higher turnover, they indicate.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.