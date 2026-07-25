Five Burger Restaurants from Ibiza and Formentera Advance to the SaMillor 2026 Competition

The SaMillor 2026 Burger Competition, the official burger championship of the Balearic Islands organised by FanBurger Club, has announced the restaurants from Ibiza and Formentera that have progressed to the next stage after successfully passing the public voting round.

Following a month-long campaign in which customers visited participating venues to taste and vote for their favourite burgers, three burger restaurants in Ibiza and two in Formentera secured enough support to move forward in the competition.

Ibiza’s Top Burger Restaurants Reach the Next Round

The three qualifying restaurants in Ibiza are:

Maneki Burger Ibiza , located in Cala Llonga (Santa Eulària) , with its signature Torito Bravo Fusion Burger .

, located in , with its signature . Bibi Smash Burger , in Platja d’en Bossa , thanks to its Double Beef Smash Burger .

, in , thanks to its . WabiSabi Ibiza, also based in Santa Eulària, with its popular Smash Beef Burger.

In Formentera, the successful contenders are Mama Carmen, which operates in Sant Francesc and Sant Ferran, with its La Cruising Burger, and Espinaler Formentera, located in Es Pujols, with its Atenea Burger.

Among the finalists, Mama Carmen will be aiming to defend its SaMillor title for the third consecutive year, having won the competition in each of the previous two editions.

Public Votes Drive the Competition

According to FanBurger Club, one of the defining features of the competition is that the qualifying burgers are chosen directly by diners, who visit the participating restaurants, sample the burgers and cast their votes based on their own experience.

The initiative is designed to support local restaurants, encourage food tourism, increase customer visits and showcase new gourmet burger creations across the Balearic Islands. Burgers that did not progress will continue to appear on the FanBurger Club burger map and island guide, allowing both residents and visitors to discover the participating venues throughout the year.

Strict Vote Verification Before Announcing Results

Before confirming the finalists, FanBurger Club carried out a comprehensive validation process to ensure the integrity of the competition. The organisation reviewed invalid or suspicious email addresses, duplicate submissions, unusual voting patterns, potential fraudulent activity, late votes, and any other irregularities that could affect the final rankings.

The next phase of the competition will see the FanBurger Club judging team visit each of the shortlisted restaurants to assess their burgers in person. Visits will be scheduled over the coming days in coordination with the participating businesses.

“The competition is about much more than crowning the best burger,” FanBurger Club said in a statement. “Our goal is to highlight local culinary talent, support independent restaurants, and encourage people to discover outstanding burger experiences on every island.”

The SaMillor Burger Competition combines public voting with the evaluations of a professional jury, making it one of the leading gastronomic competitions in the Balearic Islands and an important showcase for the region’s thriving burger scene.