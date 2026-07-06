Marina Ibiza Renews Prestigious 5-Star Blue Star Marina Certification, Reinforcing Its Leadership in the Mediterranean

Marina Ibiza has successfully renewed its 5-Star Blue Star Marina certification, the highest distinction awarded by the International Marine Certification Institute (IMCI) in partnership with ADAC. The internationally recognised accreditation is granted only to marinas that consistently meet the highest standards of quality management, operational excellence, customer service and sustainability.

The renewal follows a comprehensive independent audit assessing every aspect of the marina’s operations, including customer experience, infrastructure quality, safety procedures, accessibility, environmental management and maintenance standards. Successfully passing this rigorous evaluation confirms Marina Ibiza’s ongoing compliance with the demanding criteria established by the Blue Star Marina programme.

“Renewing this certification reflects our team’s daily commitment to excellence,” said Dani Marí, General Manager of Marina Ibiza. “This recognition is the result of the dedication of everyone working at the marina to deliver exceptional service while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and environmental responsibility.”

The Blue Star Marina certification recognises marinas that provide an outstanding overall experience for boat owners and visitors. Beyond infrastructure and premium services, the programme evaluates the professionalism of marina teams, responsible management practices and a long-term commitment to continuous improvement and sustainable operations.

By securing this renewal, Marina Ibiza remains part of the exclusive network of ADAC-recommended European marinas, further strengthening its reputation as one of the Mediterranean’s premier yachting destinations and a preferred choice for both international and local sailors.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

The renewed Blue Star Marina certification complements an extensive portfolio of internationally recognised credentials held by Marina Ibiza, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, the EMAS environmental management registration, the Blue Flag award, and registration in Spain’s Carbon Footprint Register. Together, these certifications demonstrate the marina’s long-standing commitment to quality management, environmental protection, occupational safety and continuous improvement.

This commitment extends beyond certifications through tangible environmental initiatives designed to protect the marine ecosystem. Among them are the La Pradera de Posidonia project, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and a range of programmes focused on marine biodiversity conservation, environmental awareness and sustainable marina operations.

The renewal of the 5-Star Blue Star Marina certification reinforces Marina Ibiza’s strategy of combining innovation, sustainability and personalised customer service to meet the evolving expectations of today’s boating community. By continuously investing in operational excellence and environmental stewardship, Marina Ibiza further consolidates its position as one of the most respected and highly regarded luxury marinas in the Mediterranean.