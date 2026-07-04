Formentera Fashion Takes Center Stage in Sant Francesc at the 18th Formentera Fashion Runway

Formentera’s fashion industry stepped into the spotlight on Friday evening as Sant Francesc’s Plaça de la Constitució hosted the 18th Formentera Fashion Runway (Passarel·la de Moda Formentera), one of the island’s flagship cultural and fashion events. According to the Consell Insular de Formentera, the annual showcase continues to celebrate local creativity, craftsmanship and the island’s distinctive identity.

This year’s edition, themed “AURA,” drew inspiration from the light and glow of eclipses, creating an immersive setting where fashion, Mediterranean landscapes and Formentera’s natural beauty came together on the runway.

A total of ten fashion brands unveiled collections connected by a shared vision: sustainability, nature-inspired design, artisanal craftsmanship and locally rooted fashion. The runway featured an eclectic mix of swimwear, lingerie, natural fibers, recycled textiles, hand-dyed silk garments and pieces influenced by the island’s landscapes, art and natural phenomena.

Ten designers celebrate the spirit of Formentera

Misari Swims opened the show with a collection inspired by Formentera’s sunlight, sand dunes and the Mediterranean Sea. Marziposa followed with “The Sunset Collection,” presenting bikinis, bodysuits and lingerie designed to accompany women seamlessly from beachwear to evening fashion.

Sustainable fashion played a central role throughout the event. Ikigai Design introduced garments created from upcycled Levi’s denim, vintage towels, ties and reclaimed materials, highlighting the growing importance of circular fashion. Likewise, Coser i Cantar showcased designs crafted from repurposed antique fabrics and discarded household textiles.

Kavra de Formentera celebrated art, colour and creative freedom through rustic cotton, organza and naturally printed silk fabrics featuring original designs. Meanwhile, Pahiesa presented its Spring/Summer 2026 collection as a symbolic journey connecting Earth and the Cosmos.

Flor del Nilo unveiled “Alchemy,” a collection inspired by the balance between light and darkness, while Simona Colzi transformed Formentera’s native plants into naturally dyed silk garments that reflected the island’s landscapes.

Molly Mallone and Es Pelegri shared the runway with collections rooted in Mediterranean craftsmanship and local heritage, before Equilibre closed the evening with six distinctive looks representing different emotions, lifestyles and stages in a woman’s life.

Inclusive fashion on the runway

The event was hosted by Ràdio Illa journalist Jahmila Canale alongside presenter Ale Sánchez. Models from DC Models walked the runway together with a model representing the Divergent Association, reinforcing the event’s ongoing commitment to inclusive fashion and diversity.

The 18th Formentera Fashion Runway was organised by the Consell Insular de Formentera, with support from Pimef and collaboration from Formentera Lines and Jurí Cosmetics. Hair styling was provided by La Mary Beauty Salon, while makeup was created by Cata Picca.