Tinder Launches in Ibiza with #MySafeSpace Campaign Focused on Consent, Safe Dating and Healthy Relationships

The dating app Tinder, in collaboration with Fundación Aspacia and ALAS, will present the #MySafeSpace ¡Mójate! (¡Get involved!) initiative on 7 July in Ibiza, with the aim of fostering open conversations around consent, digital safety and healthy relationships in the context of modern dating apps.

The project arrives in Ibiza after previous editions in Madrid and Barcelona, positioning the island as a strategic location during the summer season, when it becomes a global hotspot for social interaction, tourism and new relationships.

Workshop on Consent, Digital Safety and Healthy Relationships in Ibiza

The event will take place at The Standard Hotel Ibiza, featuring a participatory workshop with experts, media representatives and local young people. The session will be followed by a networking brunch with attendees, encouraging further discussion in an informal setting.

The core objective of #MySafeSpace ¡Mójate! is to promote a deeper understanding of respect, trust, consent and safety in relationships, both in online dating environments and face-to-face interactions.

Focus on Dating Apps, Consent and Digital Relationship Safety

The initiative highlights how people form connections today, particularly through dating apps and social media platforms, and stresses the importance of building safe, respectful and healthy digital relationships.

Representatives from the three organisations will participate in the Ibiza event:

Tinder will present its ongoing commitment to user safety, consent education and in-app protection tools designed to enhance secure dating experiences.

will present its ongoing commitment to designed to enhance secure dating experiences. Fundación Aspacia will contribute expertise in prevention, awareness and support around gender-based violence and healthy relationships .

will contribute expertise in . ALAS will provide a local Ibiza-based community perspective, focusing on youth engagement and social impact.

Ibiza as a Key Setting for Safe Dating Awareness

The arrival of #MySafeSpace ¡Mójate! in Ibiza aims to take advantage of the island’s unique summer environment, where international visitors, nightlife and social gatherings create a dynamic context for new connections.

Through this initiative, Tinder, Fundación Aspacia and ALAS seek to encourage an open dialogue about how to build respect-based relationships in both digital dating spaces and real-world encounters, with a special focus on young people and active social environments.