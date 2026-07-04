Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay Launches Exclusive Royal Suite Auction for Ibiza’s Rare Solar Eclipse Experience

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay has unveiled the most exclusive offering in its Beyond the Sun program: a luxury auction giving one lucky bidder the opportunity to experience Ibiza’s historic solar eclipse from the hotel’s prestigious Royal Suite.

The experience is built around the total solar eclipse on August 12, an extraordinary astronomical event that will not be visible again from Ibiza until 2135, making it one of the rarest travel opportunities the island has ever offered.

The winning guests will enjoy an exclusive three-night stay from August 11 to 14 in the Royal Suite, accommodating two adults and one child, while gaining access to an itinerary of ultra-luxury experiences designed around the eclipse and Ibiza’s natural beauty.

Highlights include a private yacht excursion to witness both the solar eclipse and the Perseid meteor shower, an exclusive sushi masterclass, the signature Celestial Chef’s Table dining experience aboard a yacht, a premium tequila tasting, curated wellness rituals, and a selection of fine dining and bespoke luxury experiences throughout the stay.

The exclusive auction is now open, with bidding starting at €50,000. In addition to offering one of the most sought-after luxury travel experiences in the Mediterranean, part of the proceeds will be donated to Ibiza Preservation, supporting environmental conservation projects across the island.

Combining luxury hospitality, astronomy, exclusive gastronomy and philanthropy, the initiative positions Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay as one of the leading destinations for high-end experiential travel in Europe.