The 18th Formentera Fashion Runway will transform Plaça de la Constitució in Sant Francesc into an open-air fashion venue on Friday, 3 July at 10:00 pm, bringing together 10 of Formentera’s leading fashion brands in one of the island’s most anticipated summer events.

Organised by the Consell Insular de Formentera, with the support of PIMEF (Formentera’s Small and Medium Business Association), the annual runway celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship and distinctive identity of the island’s fashion industry.

‘Aura’: A Fashion Show Inspired by the Light of a Solar Eclipse

This year’s edition, titled Aura, draws inspiration from the unique glow and atmosphere created during a solar eclipse. The creative concept explores light, radiance, silhouettes and artistic expression, reflecting the innovative spirit that defines Formentera’s fashion scene.

To mark the astronomical event expected this summer, guests attending the runway show will also receive special eclipse viewing glasses as a complimentary gift.

The Formentera Fashion Show will bring together ten brands under the title “Aura”. | Consell de Formentera

Swimwear, Sustainable Fashion and Mediterranean Design

The runway will feature the latest collections from Misari Swims, Marziposa, El Ikigai Design, Kavra de Formentera, Pahiesa, Flor del Nilo, Coser i Cantar, Simona Colzi, Molly Mallone and Equilibre.

Together, the designers will present a diverse range of collections spanning swimwear, lingerie, sustainable fashion, artisan craftsmanship, Mediterranean-inspired style and nature-inspired designs, highlighting the creativity and authenticity that have become hallmarks of Formentera fashion.

An Inclusive Fashion Event

The evening will be hosted by Ràdio Illa journalist Jahmila Canale alongside presenter Ale Sánchez. Models from Ibiza-based DC Models will take to the runway, joined by a model representing the Divergent Association, reinforcing the event’s ongoing commitment to inclusive fashion and greater representation within the industry.

Local Partnerships Supporting Formentera Fashion

The Formentera Fashion Runway 2025 is also supported by Formentera Lines and Jurí Cosmetics, whose beauty products will be available for use backstage during the event.

Hair styling will be led by La Mary Beauty Salon, while make-up will be created by Cata Picca, completing the backstage preparation before the models step onto the runway.