Las Dalias Ibiza Unveils New Magazine and Announces Winner of International Short Story Award

One of Ibiza’s most iconic cultural landmarks, Las Dalias, has presented the latest edition of its Ibiza & Formentera Magazine, reaffirming its role as a driving force behind the islands’ artistic, literary, and cultural identity.

Now in its 16th edition, the publication continues to showcase the stories, people, and experiences that define the unique spirit of Ibiza and Formentera, blending travel, heritage, creativity, and community through a carefully curated collection of features and interviews.

Published under the theme “Las Dalias, the place where everything is possible,” this year’s magazine explores journeys across the globe while remaining deeply connected to the essence of the islands. Highlights include travel chronicles from Mallorca, adventures through Tibet and Nepal as part of the Las Dalias Around the World project, and in-depth features on culture, photography, history, and local personalities connected to the Las Dalias community.

The publication brings together contributions from writers, journalists, historians, and artists, offering a multidisciplinary perspective on contemporary island culture. Its cover artwork, created by Marcos Torres, is inspired by concepts of travel, spirituality, diversity, and human connection, reflecting the values that have long been associated with both Las Dalias and Ibiza itself.

International Short Story Award Attracts More Than 2,200 Entries

The cultural event also featured the presentation of the IX Las Dalias International Short Story Award, which continues to establish itself as one of the most prominent literary competitions linked to the Balearic Islands.

This year’s prize was awarded to writer Manuela Gómez for her story “The Argote Theorem”, selected from a record field of more than 2,200 entries submitted by authors from different backgrounds and countries.

The scale of participation highlights the growing prestige of the competition and reinforces Las Dalias’ commitment to supporting contemporary literature and creative talent.

Cover of the latest edition of the magazine published by Las Dalias. | Las Dalias

Strengthening Ibiza’s Cultural Identity

Beyond its reputation as one of Ibiza’s most famous markets and gathering places, Las Dalias has evolved into an important cultural institution that actively promotes artistic expression, storytelling, and the preservation of local heritage.

Through both its editorial project and literary award, Las Dalias continues to create platforms that celebrate creativity while documenting the evolving identity of Ibiza and Formentera.

The launch of the new magazine and the recognition of emerging literary voices reflect a broader commitment to preserving the islands’ collective memory and fostering cultural dialogue for future generations.

As Ibiza increasingly gains recognition not only as a tourism destination but also as a center for creativity and culture, initiatives such as the Las Dalias Ibiza & Formentera Magazine and the International Short Story Award help strengthen the islands’ reputation as a hub for artistic and intellectual exchange.