Adlib Ibiza Fashion Show Celebrates 55 Years in White at Ibiza Port

The iconic Pasarela Adlib Ibiza will celebrate its 55th anniversary this year with a special edition that reinforces the cultural, artisanal and creative identity of Ibiza fashion. The main runway event will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 21:00 at Sa Riba Square in the Port of Ibiza, one of the island’s most symbolic locations and an international showcase for Adlib style.

The presentation of this year’s event was held at Casa Maca, where María Fajarnés, Councillor for Economic Promotion, Municipal Cooperation and Human Resources at the Consell d’Eivissa, together with Pepa Costa, Island Director of Human Resources and Economic Promotion, introduced the key highlights of the 2026 edition alongside the 12 participating Adlib Ibiza designers.

12 Adlib Ibiza Designers Showcase New Collections

This year’s runway will feature new collections from renowned Ibiza fashion brands and designers including Elisa Pomar Ibiza, Espardenyes Torres, Estrivancus, Ibimoda, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Monika Maxim Ibiza, Piluca Bayarri, S72 Hat, Tony Bonet, Vintage Ibiza and Virginia Vald.

Each collection will embody the values that have defined Adlib Ibiza fashion since its origins: freedom, craftsmanship, natural elegance and a Mediterranean-inspired lifestyle deeply connected to Ibiza.

The anniversary edition will be hosted by Spanish journalist Isabel Jiménez, while internationally recognized model Laura Ponte will serve as the official ambassador of the event. International models including Neus Bermejo, Lucía López, Eva Santos and Victoria Mota will also walk the runway during the live broadcast, which will air on Televisió d’Eivissa i Formentera and IB3.

‘Blanc’: The White Spirit of Ibiza

The official theme for the 55th anniversary is “Blanc”, a tribute to the iconic white color that symbolizes Ibiza’s identity worldwide. According to María Fajarnés, the concept reflects the Mediterranean lifestyle, the island’s peaceful atmosphere and the whitewashed architecture that defines Ibiza’s landscape and visual culture.

The Consell d’Eivissa highlighted that Adlib Ibiza remains “the only fashion brand with denomination of origin” representing Ibiza’s identity, craftsmanship and artisanal heritage.

This year also marks a milestone for the runway, as it receives official recognition and support for the first time from the Asociación de Creadores de Moda de España (ACME). Local authorities say this endorsement strengthens the international positioning of Adlib Ibiza as a fashion movement rooted in traditional craftsmanship while evolving into a globally recognized creative language.

A moment from the fashion show presentation this Tuesday at Casa Maca. | Aisha Bonet/Adlib Ibiza

Futur Adlib Supports Emerging Fashion Talent

Ahead of the main runway event, the Futur Adlib competition dedicated to emerging fashion talent will take place on Friday, June 5, at 20:00 in Santa Gertrudis Square. The event will be presented by Jaime Astrain and is expected to host around 390 attendees.

According to the Consell d’Eivissa, this year’s Futur Adlib competition has registered the highest number of Ibiza-based participants in its history, highlighting the growing connection between Adlib fashion, young designers and Ibiza’s public cultural spaces.

The main Adlib Ibiza runway at the Port of Ibiza will have an estimated audience capacity of 984 people.

Adlib Ibiza Strengthens Its Global Fashion Identity

As Adlib Ibiza marks its 55th anniversary, the event continues to honor the visionaries who created the brand while supporting a new generation of designers committed to preserving Ibiza’s free-spirited, elegant and artisanal fashion identity.

More than five decades after its creation, Adlib Ibiza remains one of the island’s strongest cultural symbols and an internationally recognized expression of Mediterranean fashion and craftsmanship.