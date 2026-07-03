Ibiza Taxi Drivers Reach Agreement After 48 Hours of Tense Negotiations Over Airport Operations

The Insular Taxi Federation of Ibiza (FITIE) has announced a breakthrough agreement aimed at restoring cooperation between taxi drivers operating at Ibiza Airport, following 48 hours of negotiations involving the presidents of the island’s different taxi associations.

The deal is expected to reduce tensions during the busy summer season, when Ibiza Airport experiences some of its highest passenger volumes and demand for taxi services.

New Access Rules for the Ibiza Airport Taxi Holding Area

Under the new agreement, taxis from municipalities outside Sant Josep will be allowed to enter the Ibiza Airport taxi holding area whenever the queue of arriving passengers extends to the first pedestrian crossing outside the arrivals terminal.

The measure is designed to improve the availability of taxis during peak arrival periods while helping to reduce passenger waiting times at one of the Balearic Islands’ busiest transport hubs.

In return, the federation has requested that the Sant Josep Town Council replace the current signage at the holding area with a neutral sign reading simply “Taxi Holding Area”, removing any wording that could be interpreted as restricting access. According to FITIE, the local authority has agreed to implement the change.

Queues at the airport taxi rank | GUILLERMO SÁEZ

Current Taxi Allocation System Remains Unchanged

Despite the revised access arrangements, the existing taxi loading and dispatch system will remain in place. Taxis from other Ibiza municipalities will continue to leave the airport holding area once they have completed their allocated passenger services, preserving the current operational framework.

Improving Taxi Services During Ibiza’s Peak Tourist Season

The Ibiza Taxi Federation believes the agreement will help restore normal relations between taxi professionals from different municipalities while improving passenger service at Ibiza Airport, particularly during the island’s busiest tourism months.

The federation also described the agreement as an important first step, adding that a broader review of the current airport taxi allocation system could take place once the 2026 summer tourist season comes to an end.