Wednesday, October 15, 2025
20.5 C
Ibiza Town

DJ Seth Troxler asks for help to rescue his vinyl collection damaged by Ibiza floods

Jorge Lopez
Updated:
DJ Seth Troxler asks for help to rescue his vinyl collection damaged by the floods in Ibiza

DJ and electronic music producer Seth Troxler has launched an urgent appeal following the heavy rains that hit Ibiza two weeks ago. His vinyl collection suffered severe damage, and he is seeking local assistance — offering financial compensation — to help rescue the records.
Troxler explained on social media that, out of a total of approximately 12,000 vinyl records, around 6,000 were “completely underwater” during the flooding caused by the storm.

Although he has tried to recover some of the records with the help of his wife and friends, he admitted that the process is emotionally exhausting and that time is critical. Mould and deterioration could make the damage irreversible if action is not taken soon. For this reason, Troxler has invited Ibiza residents to collaborate over the weekend to sort, dry and clean the affected records, offering €10 per hour as compensation.

The American DJ is especially known for his long-standing residency at CircoLoco, one of the island’s most iconic parties, held at DC-10. In fact, he has been part of its line-up for more than 15 years, making him a familiar face closely connected to Ibiza’s nightlife. His bond with the island goes beyond the DJ booth — he spends long periods here and maintains a close relationship with the local electronic music community.

