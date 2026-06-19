Ibiza’s Most Anticipated Free Party Returns to the Island’s Iconic Port

PORTSIDE Ibiza, one of the island’s most celebrated summer events, is set to return this Sunday for its fourth edition at the Port of Ibiza, bringing together music lovers, residents and visitors for a free open-air electronic music festival in one of the Mediterranean’s most iconic locations.

Organized by Chinois Ibiza, this year’s event embraces the theme “For Ibiza, With Love”, a tribute to the island, its local community and the people who keep Ibiza’s unique cultural spirit alive year after year.

The free-entry event has become a highlight of the Ibiza summer calendar, attracting a diverse crowd of locals, hospitality workers, tourists and electronic music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup features internationally acclaimed artists Luciano, Bedouin and Bruz, who will provide the soundtrack for an unforgettable evening by the sea.

More than just a music event, PORTSIDE Ibiza aims to energize the harbor area while celebrating the support of local institutions, businesses, residents and the wider Ibiza community. Through this initiative, Chinois Ibiza continues to strengthen its connection with the island by creating an inclusive gathering focused on music, culture and community spirit.

Returning for a fourth consecutive year, Luciano will once again bring his signature blend of Latin house music and high-energy performances. Meanwhile, Bedouin returns following the success of SAGA, recently recognized as the Best House Party in Ibiza at the Vicious Awards 2025. Completing the lineup is Bruz, a respected Ibiza-based artist and regular presence within the Chinois musical family.

The Celebration Continues at Chinois Ibiza

Following the waterfront event, the festivities will move to Chinois Ibiza, where Bedouin’s SAGA summer residency officially launches for the season. The opening night will feature performances from Bedouin, special guest Luciano, Jimi Jules B2B Trikk, and Manu R B2B Sammer.

Combining world-class electronic music, a stunning seaside setting and a strong sense of community, PORTSIDE Ibiza 2026 promises to be a celebration of everything that makes Ibiza one of the world’s most beloved party destinations.