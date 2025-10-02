Effect of the floods in Ibiza: UME works hard to clear the access to Platja d’en Bossa

Troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) are still working to clear one of the access roads to Platja d’en Bossa, which was completely flooded after the catastrophic storm that hit Ibiza last Tuesday, according to the Sant Josep Town Council.

Specifically, the work is focused on Carrer de la Gamba Roja, which links the Ses Salines roundabout with the beach area near Nassau Beach Club. The military continued operations until nine o’clock on Wednesday night and resumed work on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the municipality of Sant Josep, the Can Guerxo sports centre remains partially closed, municipal sources reported, while Sant Jordi school has reopened and is operating normally.

