MESTIZA and ARTCORE Reunite Their Worlds This Sunday at Hï Ibiza

Hï Ibiza continues to strengthen its position as one of the most diverse and sought-after destinations in Ibiza’s electronic music calendar. On June 21, the world-renowned venue in Playa d’en Bossa will bring together two of the most influential forces shaping today’s electronic music landscape: MESTIZA’s cultural fusion concept in the Theatre and Indira Paganotto’s ARTCORE universe in the Club Room.

Following last week’s memorable appearance by the legendary Gypsy Kings, MESTIZA returns to its Ibiza residency to further develop a concept that has carved out a distinctive place within the global electronic music scene. The Spanish duo has built a recognizable artistic identity where melodic house and melodic techno blend seamlessly with Spanish cultural traditions, incorporating elements of flamenco, traditional percussion and Latin-inspired grooves into a sound designed for contemporary dancefloors.

Since launching in 2021, MESTIZA has experienced remarkable international growth, transforming its unique vision into a global phenomenon. By bringing a music concept deeply rooted in Spanish culture to some of the world’s most prestigious stages, the duo has become one of the leading ambassadors of a new generation of electronic artists. Their philosophy aligns naturally with Connecting Cultures, the artistic vision shaping Hï Ibiza’s 2026 programming.

MESTIZA’s Melodic Energy Takes Over Theatre

For this special event, MESTIZA will be joined by Jan Blomqvist, one of the most respected names in Europe’s melodic electronic music scene. The lineup also features a highly anticipated back-to-back set from Floyd Lavine and Pomboklap, alongside Padu & Belu, creating a multicultural and forward-thinking musical journey that reflects the diversity of today’s global club culture.

At the same time, the Club Room will once again become the home of ARTCORE, the groundbreaking project created by Indira Paganotto, widely recognized as one of the driving forces behind the worldwide rise of psy-techno. As one of Spain’s most internationally acclaimed electronic artists, Paganotto continues to lead a new wave of fast, hypnotic and high-energy sounds that are attracting audiences across every major electronic music market.

Earlier this year, Paganotto reached another career milestone through her collaboration with Beatport in launching the platform’s official psy-techno category, further cementing her role in the evolution and global recognition of the genre. Through ARTCORE, both as a record label and creative platform, she has built an international community that extends beyond the dancefloor and resonates with a new generation of electronic music fans.

ARTCORE Brings Maximum Intensity to the Club Room

Joining Indira Paganotto on the night will be Héctor Oaks, one of contemporary techno’s most respected figures, alongside Negitiv and Luna Passos. Together, they will deliver a powerful soundtrack designed to maintain ARTCORE’s signature intensity while showcasing the immersive and expansive nature of the project.

The experience will also extend to the venue’s iconic Wild Corner, where Beatport Live welcomes performances from Huxley and Greta Levska, further broadening the musical spectrum of a night that celebrates the diversity and innovation defining modern electronic music.

All of this takes place at Hï Ibiza, one of the most influential venues in the global electronic music industry. Named DJ Mag’s World’s No. 1 Club for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025—the venue continues to host some of the most impactful residencies, artists and clubbing experiences on the international circuit.