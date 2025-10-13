Wednesday, October 15, 2025
20.5 C
Ibiza Town

Party in Ibiza: neither the DANA nor official warnings could dampen nightclub’s closings

Maite Alvite
Updated:
Neither the dana nor the institutional warnings water down the closures in Ibiza’s nightclubs

The heavens may open, but nothing stops the party in Ibiza — as this weekend once again proved. Neither the orange weather warning issued by Aemet for Saturday nor the Civil Protection alert sent that same day at 5:21 p.m. to residents’ phones — urging maximum caution due to heavy rain and advising against travel or outdoor activities — altered the plans of the island’s nightclubs. Nor did the warnings deter thousands of people from attending the season closings, including that of Ushuaïa, which ended up flooded. Both clubgoers and organisers ignored official recommendations to suspend or postpone events.

Ushuaïa’s closing celebration began at 1 p.m. on Saturday under sunny skies, but just a few hours later, the DANA ‘Alice’ unleashed its full force, bringing torrential rain between 5 and 6 p.m. Water flooded streets and venues in Platja d’en Bossa, yet the open-air club’s party carried on. Soaked revellers sought refuge in covered areas or kept dancing in the rain — as shown in several Instagram stories shared at the time.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

