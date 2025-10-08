Orange alert: Ibiza Town Hall closes parks, gardens and outdoor activities again due to heavy rain alert

The Ibiza Town Hall has announced the preventive closure of several public spaces following the orange alert issued by Aemet for this Thursday, due to the arrival of the DANA ‘Alice’, which is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain to the island.

As a preventive and safety measure, the Council has ordered the temporary closure of parks, playgrounds, public gardens and all outdoor sports facilities. In addition, all municipal outdoor activities have been suspended until weather conditions improve.

The City Council has thanked citizens for their cooperation and understanding, reminding them that the priority at this time is to ensure everyone’s safety.

Reinforcement of teams and emergency coordination

The Mayor of Ibiza, Rafael Triguero, met with his government team on Wednesday to coordinate the municipal action plan in response to the alert. During the meeting, it was agreed to increase the police presence and mobilise key municipal services to respond quickly and effectively to any incidents that may occur.

Triguero has urged the public to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official recommendations at all times.

In addition, the City Council has reported that the volunteer campaign for waste collection along the promenade will not continue this afternoon, in order to prevent the accumulation of bulky items on public roads during the bad weather episode.

Orange alert

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has extended the alert for heavy rain in Ibiza and Formentera until Friday. Meteorologists have activated the yellow level in the Pitiusas between midnight and 6 a.m. on the 10th.

The forecast indicates that from Thursday night into Friday morning, storms will continue and rainfall could reach up to 30 litres per square metre in one hour, in addition to the quantities expected throughout Thursday.

An orange alert will be active on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to expected hourly accumulations of 40 litres of rainfall. Aemet warns that up to 100 litres could accumulate in four hours. Showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rain is expected to continue across the Pitiusas throughout the weekend.