J Balvin Ignites Ibiza with Exclusive Pardon My Spanish Show at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Ushuaïa Ibiza is preparing for one of its most anticipated weekends of the summer, bringing together two major events set to dominate Ibiza’s nightlife scene. The iconic open-air venue in Playa d’en Bossa will host thousands of music fans across a weekend packed with electronic music, house, tech house, and Latin rhythms.

On Saturday, ANTS Ibiza will take over the venue with its signature black flags and high-energy atmosphere. The lineup features acclaimed duo CamelPhat, alongside Archie Hamilton, Job de Jong B2B Marlie, Kidoo, and Raul Rodriguez, delivering an immersive celebration of house and tech house music with the dancefloor and community spirit at its core.

The spotlight, however, turns to Sunday when J Balvin makes his highly anticipated appearance alongside French hitmaker DJ Snake to unveil Pardon My Spanish, an exclusive new concept making its world debut in Ibiza. The project combines the power of French electronic music with the infectious energy of Latin urban sounds, creating a unique live experience designed for a global audience.

Rather than a traditional back-to-back performance, Pardon My Spanish is built around the creative synergy of two internationally renowned artists known for captivating massive crowds worldwide. The show aims to break musical boundaries, encourage audience participation, and bring back the raw excitement of live entertainment.

With a focus on freedom, connection, and shared energy, the event is expected to become one of the standout moments of the 2026 Ibiza season. Fans will have one final opportunity to experience the concept when it returns for its second and last edition on June 21.