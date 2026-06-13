Ibiza Embraces Flamenco and Electronic Music as MESTIZA and Gipsy Kings Unite at Hï Ibiz

Hï Ibiza, consistently ranked among the world’s leading nightlife destinations, is set to deliver a weekend defined by musical diversity, cultural fusion, and innovative club experiences. The venue once again showcases its ability to connect different genres and audiences through a carefully curated lineup spanning house music, Afro-house, techno, and flamenco-inspired performances.

On Saturday, internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee returns to the iconic Theatre room alongside DJ Merlon, bringing his signature blend of Afro-house and deep electronic grooves to Ibiza’s dancefloor. Meanwhile, the Club Room will be taken over by British artist Skepta, joined by Steven Cee, SYREETA, and Lissy Lubeck, creating a dynamic crossover between electronic music and contemporary urban sounds.

The highlight of the weekend arrives on Sunday, when Spanish duo MESTIZA welcomes legendary group Gipsy Kings for a unique live collaboration that bridges generations, cultures, and musical traditions. The performance promises to place flamenco influences at the heart of the night, transforming the Theatre into a celebration of Spanish heritage reimagined through a modern electronic lens.

For decades, Gipsy Kings have captivated audiences worldwide with their unmistakable guitar melodies, passionate vocals, and ability to bring flamenco music to international pop audiences. Their appearance alongside MESTIZA represents a bold creative fusion where timeless classics meet house music, electronic percussion, and contemporary club culture.

The Theatre lineup will also feature Lalou, Les Castizos, and Derun, further enhancing the evening’s eclectic atmosphere. Elsewhere in the venue, techno powerhouse Indira Paganotto leads her acclaimed ARTCORE concept alongside Chris Liebing, Onyvaa, and Anna Unusyan, while Kristin Velvet headlines Wild Corner for a special Beatport Live session.

With its combination of flamenco roots, electronic innovation, and world-class talent, Hï Ibiza continues to redefine the modern clubbing experience and reinforce its status as one of the most influential venues in global nightlife.