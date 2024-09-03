Porroig pirate modus operandi similar to mafias

Evaristo S. C., infamously known as the “Porroig Pirate,” continues to charge boaters illegally for anchoring in a bay despite multiple restraining orders and ongoing legal proceedings. The Seprona (Nature Protection Service) has secured a unique court order barring him from the area, but enforcement is challenging due to a lack of witnesses and evidence. Evaristo allegedly threatens boaters by either lifting or cutting their anchors if they refuse to pay, causing significant damage. The Civil Guard struggles to catch him due to insufficient resources, while Evaristo exploits this by evading capture through his extensive knowledge of the local waters. Despite accumulating various offences, he faces only fines rather than imprisonment, with his operations continuing to draw frustration from authorities and victims alike.

