Man falls into void from Botafoc lighthouse

A man of 54 years old and nationality turkish has plunged into the void this Wednesday from the Botafoc lighthouse for reasons that are still unknown.

The lighthouse of es Botafoc

The event occurred at 6:30 a.m. this morning. The injured has been transferred to the Hospital Can Misses by an ambulance SAMU061 with initial prognosis of polytraumatism.

“At this moment he is under observation in the emergency department, stable within the gravity“, detailed from the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.