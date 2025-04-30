Tourist in serious condition after cardiac arrest on Ibiza beach

A Dutch tourist of 58 years is admitted to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in serious condition after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest on the beach of ses Salines, in the municipality of Sant Josep, when he was practicing water sports.

The event took place at 12.40 pm on Wednesday when the man suddenly lost consciousness on the shore of the beach. The lifeguards intervened quickly and, after identifying that it was a cardiorespiratory arrest, alerted the SAMU 061 and began basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation with defibrillator following the instructions of the medical coordinator of 061.

Upon arrival of the emergency service ambulances, a basic life support ambulance and an advanced life support ambulance, the paramedics managed to recover the patient’s pulse, stabilize him and later transferred him to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in serious condition.

“Thanks to the rapid intervention of the rescue and lifeguard service, together with professionals from IB-Salud, CPR maneuvers and three defibrillations have been applied, which have allowed him to recover his pulse and consciousness. The man was taken to the hospital conscious and able to speak,” said the City Council of Sant Josep in a statement.

