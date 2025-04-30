Farmhouse with tourist licence for sale in Ibiza after 300 years

The Best Ibiza real estate agency has for sale a 300 year old farmhouse with tourist license. The 400 square meter farmhouse has been recently renovated and “has been awarded for its minimalist design“. It is located in the valley of Morna, near Santa Eulària and “perfectly combines traditional farmhouse architecture with modern touches of comfort”, as detailed in the ad.

The property, located on a plot of 25,000 square meters, is distributed as follows six spacious bedrooms and six bathrooms. Its ceilings are made of sabina, handmade, and its centenary walls are made of stone. The house is surrounded by a natural landscape with fruit trees, olive trees and carob trees. The outdoor area has several terraces, a chill-out area and swimming pool.

The property is connected to the water and electricity supplies and the real estate agency emphasizes that it can be exploited as a tourist property, making it “an ideal property for tourism” unique investment opportunity in one of the most sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean”.

The price of the finca ‘Can Stone’ considered “a historical jewel that is part of Ibiza’s heritage”“, is 7,300,000 euros.

