A man kills another man during a fight in Ibiza: “I didn’t want to hurt him, I just wanted to get my brother out of there”

In October 2021, a fight in Ibiza led to the stabbing of Vasile I., a 36-year-old Romanian, by Juan Ramón R.B., a 40-year-old Uruguayan. The prosecution seeks a 15-year prison sentence for Juan Ramón R.B. for homicide, and a 5-year sentence for another individual involved, for injury with a dangerous instrument. Juan Ramón R.B. claims self-defense, stating he was protecting his brother during the incident. The case continues with differing accounts and witness testimonies to determine the circumstances.

