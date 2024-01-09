12.8 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, January 28, 2024
A man kills another man during a fight in Ibiza: “I didn’t want to hurt him, I just wanted to get my brother out of there”

Marcos Olles
Updated:
“I didn’t want to hurt that gentleman, just get my brother out of there.”

In October 2021, a fight in Ibiza led to the stabbing of Vasile I., a 36-year-old Romanian, by Juan Ramón R.B., a 40-year-old Uruguayan. The prosecution seeks a 15-year prison sentence for Juan Ramón R.B. for homicide, and a 5-year sentence for another individual involved, for injury with a dangerous instrument. Juan Ramón R.B. claims self-defense, stating he was protecting his brother during the incident. The case continues with differing accounts and witness testimonies to determine the circumstances.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

