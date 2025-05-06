Boukie reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s offer to be his private yacht chef in Ibiza

Spain is a country of a admired gastronomy everywhere, with numerous world-class chefs and first-class restaurants scattered throughout the country. Some of them, in addition to their usual professional performance in the kitchen, accept orders from those who request their services.

This is the case of the cook Marta García Bou, better known on the Internet under the pseudonym of Boukie. Her case, however, is somewhat different, as she studied Industrial Engineering and is a consultant for Deloitte, as indicated on her LinkedIn, although her main activity is in on the internet and in the kitchen.

Boukie became known for the social media where he has almost half a million followers on TikTok or almost 400,000 on Instagram. The exposure earned him the trust of the singer from the Canary Islands Quevedo as she herself commented in a video that already has more than 4 million views.

Now it is Cristiano Ronaldo who wants to enjoy his services. Rather, it really is Georgina Rodriguez who has contacted the Valencian to become the family’s temporary personal chef while they are in their home country yacht as he revealed in the podcast of Kapra.

“He wants me as a private chef to go to the yacht he has in Ibiza for a week“, reveals the ‘influencer’ of the kitchen. The question that arises then is how much money she will earn for providing her services during this time, something she herself responded to immediately.

“Imagine the dough I’m going to get paid“continues Boukie, who finally replies that it’s about “a little more than a kilo“This is a figure in excess of one million euros.

Beyond the economic issue, she relates that it was the footballer’s wife who contacted her via Instagram: “Georgina likes to eat a lot. She must have seen me on social networks,” he explains. The only ‘downside’, if there are any while earning that kind of money in just one week, is that during that time, schedules will cease to exist.

“If at 2 a.m. they want a steak, I’ll wake up at 2 a.m. and make it for them“, something that can be especially intense when the whole family is traveling, including young children who may be the ones with the biggest cravings, “it’s going to be a show“, he sentences.

