Beso Beach Ibiza: the essential beach club in Ses Salines beach

Jarmo Kopsala
Updated:
Located in the heart of the exclusive ses Salines beach, Beso Beach Ibiza,  is a beach restaurant and a beach club of reference in Ibizawhere gastronomy, music and Mediterranean style merge into an unforgettable experience. A place where every day is lived as a celebration in front of the sea.

Basque-Mediterranean gastronomy with local flavor

Beso Beach Ibiza proposes a cuisine of roots basque-Mediterraneanprepared with fresh and seasonal products. The 2025 menu is renewed, with dishes designed to share and enjoy without haste. Each bite reflects the balance between tradition and creativity, with special attention to local produce and the natural environment.

Opening hours and operation of the restaurant

Opening hours: every day from 1 pm to 9 pm. Two lunch shifts per day. Live Dj every day from opening to closing.

Beso Beach offers a slow and elegant pace during lunch, and a more lively and festive atmosphere during the afternoon, with a careful selection of music by resident DJs.

Exclusive services for a complete experience

Dingui service for boats. Zone of balinese boats in front of the sea (on a first-come, first-served basis, not reservable). Online reservations available through the official website.

Whether for those arriving by land or sea, Beso Beach Ibiza guarantees an experience at the height of the environment in which it is located.

Exclusive events and experiences this season

The 2025 season will be marked by a carefully curated agenda of gastronomic events and surprise activations. Beso Beach thus reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence, offering proposals that go beyond traditional dining in Ibiza.

Live the authentic spirit of Ibiza

Beso Beach Ibiza is already a classic. The true luxury of the Mediterranean summer. It is an invitation to connect with nature, good food and the best music in an incomparable setting. Ideal for relaxed lunches, celebrations with friends or unforgettable evenings by the sea.

Reserve your table at Beso Beach Ibiza and let yourself be carried away by the magic of Ses Salines.

