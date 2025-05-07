Ibiza Luxury is promoted in Houston

The club driven by the Ibiza Tourism Promotion Association to position the island as a high-end destination, Ibiza Luxury Destination, participated between April 28-30 in ‘Journeys North America 2025’, an annual event held in Houston that brings together tourism providers from around the world.

The meeting was attended by more than 40 travel consultants specializing in clients with high purchasing power and, in this edition, Ibiza Luxury Destination had 25 meetings with travel agencies to which presented Ibiza “as a destination that fuses nature, culture, wellness and gastronomy of excellence”explains the club in a note.

After the meeting, the group’s president pointed out that “the North American market is showing a growing interest in authentic and personalized proposals, and that is precisely what Ibiza offers”.

Soccer royalty

As an opportunity to show the different attractions of the island, from the club remember that this October Ibiza will host the first ‘Journeys Ibiza Luxury Edition’, an event that will receive more than 70 professionals of the sector.

Before that date, ‘Legends Ibiza’ will land in Ibiza, the sports festival in which former Real Madrid player Luis Figo will bring to the island “soccer royalty”, between June 2 and 5. Among the renowned players are Iker Casillas, Robert Pires, Michel Salgado, Juan Sebastián Verón and Andrea Pirlo, according to Ibiza Luxury Destination, which is collaborating with the event’s promotion.

The four-day event will bring together celebrities from around the world competing in soccer, paddle tennis and golf and will culminate with the crowning of one team as the winner. It will be broadcast live around the world and will be held in collaboration with authentic and established partners on the island, such as the Campo Municipal de deportes de Santa Eulària del Rio, The Bubble Club, and Golf Ibiza. The Mondrian hotel will play a key role in creating unparalleled VIP experiences for guests, guaranteeing luxury and excitement at every stage of the event, the release notes.

