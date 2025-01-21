Thursday, January 23, 2025
The children’s adaptation of ‘Swan Lake’ comes to the Cas Serres auditorium

Redaccion Ibiza
Updated:
The children’s adaptation of ‘Swan Lake’ comes to the Cas Serres auditorium

The auditorium of Cas Serres will host on Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. a children’s adaptation of the opera ‘Swan Lake’ by the legendary Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The concert, which is scheduled to last approximately 70 minutes, will be performed by the company Ferro Teatro. This will perform a play that takes the music of ‘Swan Lake’, in order to achieve “a bold and very lively show, which has opera as a common thread,” according to the Consell de Ibiza in a press release.

The show tells the story of the original characters, but adapted to the XXI century. This seeks to promote the participation and interaction of children in the show. Thus, the Consell explains that the show will take “young spectators to embark alongside the protagonist of the story, Prince Siegfried, in a tale full of good and bad, witchcraft and reality”.

Tickets can be purchased through the website of the Consell de Ibiza and are priced at 10 euros, whether purchased in advance or at the box office.

This play is included in the program Platea the state program for the circulation of performing arts spectators, organized by Inaem.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

