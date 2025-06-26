The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The second weekend of The Feast or the contemporary art fair CAN Art are the two most striking events of this weekend, which arrives with a full agenda.

The children’s theater festival of Sant Josep returns to the school of Sant Jordi, with shows every afternoon from Thursday to Sunday.

The Can Art fair celebrates a new edition also from Thursday to Sunday, with a representation of 35 galleries from different cities around the world.

In addition, there is a lot of music, among which we can highlight a jazz jam thursday at The Standard, a new concert by the rapper Vinnie Dollar on Friday at the Jazztabé, a tribute show to Abba of the Petit Cor and Passion Dance on Saturday at Can Ros, or a choral concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Santa Cruz Choir on Sunday, without forgetting that this Friday begins the Sant Josep’s Flamenco Days with a show of the Conservatorio Antonio Ruiz Soler of Seville in es Caló de s’Oli.

It is also worth mentioning that different towns and neighborhoods are celebrating their patron saint festivalswith a wide range of activities in Sant Joan, the Pilar de la Mola, the neighborhood of San Pablo de Vila or es Canar.

On Saturday there will also be the last acts of Pride 2025 in Formentera and Sant Josep.

And we must not forget a new dramatized visit to the Vila Old Cemeterythe visit of the monologuist Felipe Mateos to the Jazztabé hall or the last Ibizan presentation of the book llegenda de sa sírvia negra mala’ at Can Toni d’en Jaume Negre. All this on Sunday.

Wilbur is one of the stars of the El Festín / DI theater festival

THURSDAY, JUNE 26

The Feast 2025

Sant Josep Children’s Theatre Festival. CEIP Sant Jordi

18 hours:

‘Circ’. Escola de Circ Eivissa Omega. 7 pm: ‘L’Y – Ansia per volar’. Cia Yldor Llach (Catalonia) 20 hours: ‘Think Wilbur’. Wilbur (Madrid). 21.30 hours: el somni d’un pardal’ Cia Circ Panic (Catalonia).

Literature

‘Coses nostres’. Commentary on the work of Ilu Ros in the Feminist Reading Club of the Town Hall of Eivissa. At 6.30 pm at the Casal d’Igualtat.

Music

Jara Jazz Jam. With Pere Navarro Trio and Norberto Rodríguez. From 7.30 pm at The Standard Hotel in Vila.

Catherine Taylor Dawson. Soul, jazz, rock. Sant Josep is Music. 7 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Funk Ku. Funk and hip hop. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Petunia Ibiza.

Los del Varadero. Rumba. Sant Josep is Music. 20.30 hours in Tribu, es Pouet.

Héctor Roldán. Melodic song Sant Josep es Música. 20.30 hours in Es Racó Verd.

Querencia. Flamenco. Sant Josep is Music. 20.30 hours at Royal Park Vintage.

‘World Music’. ‘Música a les places’ of Formentera. 22.30 hours in es Pujols.

Cinema

‘The Lives of Sing Sing’, by Greg Kwedar (USA, 2023) VOS. Anem al cine’ (Let’s go to the movies). 20.30 hours at the Multicines Eivissa.

io Capitano’. By Matteo Garrone (Italy, 2023) VOSE. Cycle Cinema a la Fresca de Formentera. 10 pm in the square of the Church of Sant Ferran.

Festivities of San Pablo

19.30 to 0 hours:

Tardeo payés 20.30 hours: Colla de Vila. 21.15 hours: Pep Còsmic i es Verrus de Balàfia. 22.15 hours: Concert by Endèmics.

The Conservatory Antonio Ruiz Soler of Seville, in the Jornadas Flamencas de Sant Josep / DI

FRIDAY, JUNE 27TH

The Feast 2025

Sant Josep Children’s Theatre Festival. CEIP Sant Jordi

18 hours:

‘Ikigai. La teva raó de ser’. Clownidoscopio. 7 p.m: ‘Stree Sale’. Cia Los Colgados (Quebec – Catalunya) 20 hours: ‘Gran Sonata’. Le Puant (Catalonia). 21.30 hours: ‘Uco, un paisano diferente’ Cia Nado Caneca (Madrid).

Sant Joan Festivities

21 hours:

Lecture ‘Total solar eclipses visible from Ibiza: Historical tour’. Plenary Hall of the Town Hall. Organized by: Cultural Association of Sant Joan de Labritja.

Festivities of San Pablo

20 to 0 hours:

One from the West. The country comes to Sao Paulo. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m: Mechanical bull. 21.30 hours: Performance by the students of the country workshop. 21.45 hours: Online country workshop with GiP. 23 hours: Martin Pollard, with social dancing until midnight.

Jornadas Flamencas

Show ‘Suite Flamenca’, by students and teachers of Flamenco at the Conservatory Antonio Ruiz Soler of Seville. 20 hours in the Auditori Caló de s’Oli de Sant Josep.

Music

‘Children of the 80’s’. Party with Rebeka Brown and the dj’s of Dreamteam Megamix and La Movida. From 7pm at Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza. Tickets at 20 € on the website of children of the 80’s.

Vinnie Dollar. Hip hop. 8 p.m. at JazzTaBé in Vila.

Rick & Carly. Soul, pop. Sant Josep is Music. 9 pm at El Limonero.

Igea. Pop. Sant Josep is Music. 9 pm at Can Riku.

Airs of the South. Rumba and flamenco. Sant Josep is Music. 9 pm at Can Toni Beach.

Carlos Tur. Melodic song. Sant Josep is Music. 21.30 hours at La Ponderosa.

Groove Garage. Soul 11pm at Café Pereyra Ibiza. Free entrance.

‘Música en viu’. Cicle ‘Música a les places’ of Formentera. 10 pm in Sant Ferran.

Pride 2025

Santa Eulària: Reading of the manifesto at 12 noon in the Plaza de España.

Children’s

Contacontes Coeducatius de Vila: ‘The color of your skin’, by Desirée Acevedo. For children from 3 to 12 years old and their families. 6 pm at Casal d’Igualtat de Vila.

Cinema

‘Hidden in Bruges’, by Martin McDonagh (United Kingdom). Cycle ‘Divendres de cine’. 8 pm at the Can Jeroni de Sant Josep Cultural Center. Free admission until full capacity.

‘Volveréis’. By Jonás Trueba (Spain, 2024). Cycle Cinema a la Fresca de Formentera. 10 pm at the Casa del Poble de la Mola.

The Petit Cor and Passion Dance, in the show ‘ABBA’ / DI

SATURDAY, JUNE 28TH

The Feast 2025

Sant Josep Children’s Theatre Festival. CEIP Sant Jordi

18 hours:

‘Momo’. Grup Bambalina Musicaldanza (Eivissa). 7 pm: romeu i Julieta’. Grup ESO El Teatreduca (Mallorca) 20 hours: alyson and Herbert’. Cia Sebastien Dethise (Tarragona). 21 hours: ‘Chances’ Cia Piero Partigianoni – Poetic Clown (Granada).

Sant Joan Festivities

11.30 hours:

Water games and bouncy castles. Municipal Swimming Pool.

Sant Joan festivities in la Mola

21 hours:

Cantada pagesa at la casa del poble.

Festivities of San Pablo

11.30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m:

Foam party with Kairos Ibiza. 10 p.m. to 0.30 a.m: Rumba group Los del Varadero.

Festivities of es Canar

12 to 19 hours:

Day of the unstoppable. Solidarity party for the benefit of the José Carreras Leukemia Foundation. Hostal Mar y Huerta Ibiza.

Pride 2025

Formentera

17.30 hours:

Stamp workshop in Sant Francesc square. 18.30 hours: Children’s rainbow masks workshop. 21.30 hours: Batucada de Bloco Colubraria. 10 pm: Pride party with djs and surprises. With Flowdalou, Santa Allegria and Luna Martinez.

Sant Josep

10 a.m. to 1 p.m:

Market stall. 11 am: Reading of the manifesto at the entrance of the City Hall. 12 noon: Radio program ‘Lovin’ You’, with Nacho Arias, at Can Jeroni.

Music

Roxela. Swing and folk. Sant Josep is Music. 11.30 to 13 hours in the craft market of Sant Josep.

Bluesmàfia. Blues and swing. Sant Josep is Music. 13 hours at Can Jordi Blues Station.

ZZ Rock. Tribute to ZZ Top. Sant Josep is Music. 16.30 hours at Rosana’s.

Tribute to Bob Marley. With Arena and Berto Velvet. Sant Josep is Music. 5 pm at Sofia Gastrobar.

Rumbera Mission. Rumba. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Cas Costas.

Antonio Muñoz. Flamenco. Sant Josep is Music. 20.30 hours in Es Racó Verd.

‘Abba’. Choral show by Petit Cor and Passion Dance. Directed by Jordi Martí. Program ‘Nits al Museu’ of the Ethnographic Museum of Eivissa, Can Ros, Santa Eulària. At 10 pm.

Dea Tanit. Pop rock versions. Cycle ‘Rock & Ryans’. 21 hours at the hotel Ryans Lolas in Cala de Bou.

jazz a la Plaça’. Jam session of the cycle ‘Música a les places’ of Formentera. 10 pm in Sant Francesc.

Reya Thomas & the Groove Machine. Rock and soul. From 11.30 p.m. at Teatro Ibiza in Vila. Free admission.

Society

‘Childhood is not to be touched’. Eivissa family workshops. prevention at home’, by María Sánchez and Paula Aguilar. From 10 am to 12 pm at the Casal d’Igualtat de Vila. Free admission with previous registration at 971397626 or igualtat@eivissa.es.

Books

‘A Moorish barquette’. Presentation of the book by Antoni Manonelles by the author and Fanny Tur. 20.30 hours at Ca n’Andreu des Trull, Sant Carles.

Leisure

‘Dissabtes a la fresca’. 21 to 22 hours, creative workshop for children with Fran Lucas Simón. 10 pm: Concert by La Bendita Acusticumbia. Artistic Market of Sant Ferran, Formentera.

The comedian Felipe Mateos will be this Sunday at Jazztabè / DI

SUNDAY, JUNE 29TH

The Feast 2025

Sant Josep Children’s Theatre Festival. CEIP Sant Jordi

18 hours:

Acrobatics on fabric. Circ Aerial (Eivissa). 7 pm: sa Màquina’. Grup de Teatre des Cubells Júnior (Eivissa). 20 hours: ‘Les Frikis’. Cia Mundo Costrini (Argentina). 21.30 hours: ‘Woooooow!’ Cia La Churry (Catalonia).

Festivities of San Pablo

12 noon:

Mass officiated by the Bishop of Eivissa followed by procession with the Musical Group of the Brotherhood of the Recumbent Christ. 20 hours: IX Concurso Jóvenes Talentos (presented by Jesús Rumbo). 21.30 hours: IV Conc urso Talentos Senior (presented by Jesús Rumbo).

Music

New Voices II. Concert by the Bravo mixed choir and soloists, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Santa Cruz parish choir. Classical music, zarzuela ‘La del soto del parral’ and operetta ‘El Murciélago’. Directed by Elena Prokhorova. 20 hours in the parish hall of Santa Cruz.

Cuban Soul. Latin party. Sant Josep is Music. 19 hours at Tropicana de es Jondal.

Black Leaves. Soul. Sant Josep is Music. 8 pm at Petunia.

Querencia. Flamenco. Sant Josep is Music. 20.30 hours in Tribu.

History

Dramatized visit to the Cementeri Vell de Vila. A journey through the history of the oldest cemetery in the city and the personalities buried there. 9 pm. Free activity with previous registration at www.eivissaparticipa.es.

Pride2025 Formentera

18 hours:

Reading Club ‘Serem eternxs’ at Roco Formentera.

Humor

Felipe Mateos. Monologue. 8 p.m. at JazzTaBé in Vila.

Books

‘Llegenda de sa sírvia negra mala’. Last presentation of the book by Lluís Ferrer and Antonio Rodríguez Cano, by the authors and Agnès Vidal. 12 noon at Can Toni d’en Jaume Negre estate

ART

CAN Art Fair. Fair attended by 35 art and design galleries from different cities around the world. Hours: Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 9 pm and Sunday June 29 from 12 to 6 pm. General admission 20 euros. Residents of the Balearic Islands, students under 25 and pensioners, 10 euros.

OFF Program of CAN Art Fair . Exhibitions by Adrián Martínez, from May 30 to June 29 at sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni; Alba Suau & Adrià Mayordomo, from May 30 to June 29 at Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni; Guillermo Fornes, from May 30 to June 29 at Es Polvorí in Dalt Vila; Joan Canyelles, from May 30 to June 29 at the Air Raid Shelter in Santa Eulària; Samuel Almansa, from May 20 to June 29 at the Blanco Hotel in Formentera, and public art ‘The Owl 2025’, by Stefan Strumbel, from June 19 to September 29 at the Vara de Rey promenade in Vila.

Miquel Barceló’s return to the caves in Ibiza / J.A.RIERA

EXHIBITIONS

‘Tradicions’. Group exhibition of artists of the Associació MultiArt d’Eivissa (AMAE). Inauguration on Thursday 26 June at 7 pm. From Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8.30 pm. Until July 12th.

Oliver Janssen. Photographs. Ocean Drive Hotel Ibiza. Until July 7th.

Works of the sewing and pattern making course. Exhibition of works of the Associaci’ño de Moda d’Eivissa i Formentera. From Tuesday to Saturday from 10 to 13.30 and from 17 to 20 hours. Until July 2nd.

‘La mirada sargantana’. Works by Rob Loren. From June 26 to July 23 at the exhibition hall of the Centro Cultural de Jesús.

Mavi Iglesias. Paintings. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cultural hall of Sant Joan. Until June 29th.

Miquel Barceló. ‘El present permanent’. Recent work by the Mallorcan artist. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa (MACE). Until November 16th.

Spencer Lewis. ‘La noche de día’, paintings. Summer exhibition at La Nave de ses Salines. Until october.

reencounter’. Works by Erwin Bechtold and Franco Monti. Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús. Until september.

‘Carles Guasch. Obres 2020-2025’. Paintings. Sa Nostra Sala, c/Aragó, 17, Ibiza. Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Until July 7th.

‘Leonardo da Vinci’. Interactive exhibition installed in the Plaça de sa Riba in the port of Eivissa. Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm and from 5 pm to 11 pm. Guided tours in Spanish on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12.30 pm and Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 7.15 pm. Guided tours in Catalan Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 12.30 pm and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7.15 pm. School visits from Monday to Friday from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. by prior reservation at 900801137. Until July 22nd.

Collective in Also. Works by Matthias Biberon, Jesús de Miguel, Prudence Dudan, Bertrand Fompeyrine, Sébastien Kito, Benjamin Pelletier and Natalie Rich. Gallery also of Santa Gertrudis.

Jordi Soldevila Segura: ‘Homenatge a Toni Catany i posidònies’. From 11 am to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Ajuntament Vell de Formentera hall. Until June 28th.

Alexander Höller, ‘The Emotion Artist’. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel. Until the end of June.

‘Iron and pendulums’. Exhibition by Mariano Marín Porcar. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. From Monday to Saturday from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and from Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Until June 29th.

Jaume Marí. ‘Imaginari’, metal sculptures. Can Jordi Blues Station. Until July 14th.

Jean-Marc Bustamante. ‘1995-2025’, paintings, photographs and sculptures. Parra & Romero Gallery of Santa Gertrudis.

Harlys Becerra. ‘Symbiosis’, paintings. Hotel Me Ibiza in Santa Eulària.

Jerome Ferriere. Black and white photography. Aubergine room of Atzaró. Every day from 12 to 0 hours. Until June 30.

‘Fragments of architecture’. Exhibition and book by architects Marià Castelló and Lorena Ruzafa, with texts by Jesús Rodríguez Comes. Headquarters of the College of Architects in Eivissa, Can Llaneres, Dalt Vila. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., until September 19.

Toni Sánchez. love & pop 2′. Pop art painting. Until June 27th at Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

‘Històries de migracions. Eivissa i Formentera, terra de sortida i arribada’. Exhibition on migrations of the Fons Pitiús de Cooperació. From Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faro de la Mola in Formentera. Until September 28th.

Willie Márquez. ‘Carigrafías’, paintings. Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús.

‘Flexible unions’. Exhibition of paintings by Jesús de Miguel, curated by Anna Dimitrova, at ADDA Gallery, the gallery located in Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel, in Cala de Bou. Until July 12th.

‘Enrich3’. Exhibition of painting, sculpture and ephemeral gestures curated by Luis Galliussi with work by Ramon Enrich and his sons, Enrich.R and Isidre Enrich. Laterna Studio, in Santa Gertrudis. Until July 10.

sanç I, King of the Crown of Mallorca. The forgotten monarch’. Exhibition for the 700th anniversary of the end of the reign. Monographic Museum of Puig des Molins. Until November 2nd.

Jaume Roig. ‘Cyclopea’, sculptures. Micus de Jesús Space from 5 pm to 9 pm. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by phone 971191923. Until July.

Olga Muz. ‘Ciclo Vidas’, photographs. Ses Casetes Art Café de Sant Mateu. Until July 1st.

STREET MARKETS

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm. Night Market: Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 pm to midnight, from June to September.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Cala Llenya. Handicrafts, clothes, accessories…. Live music. Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cala Llenya Restaurant.

Port of Ibiza. Hippy and craft market. Every day from 6 pm to 1.30 am. Until October.

Sant Rafel. Mostra artesanal. Crafts, ceramics and zero kilometer products. Thursdays from 7.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m., until September 11.

Sant Josep. Ecological, Local and Craft Market. Live music and children’s workshops. Every Saturday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm in the center of Sant Josep. Until October.

Platja d’en Bossa. Hippy Market with crafts, fashion and accessories. Ruda and Bruc streets. Every day from 18 to 0 hours. From May to October.

Santa Eulària. Craft market at the Paseo de s’Alamera. Every day except Wednesdays and Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm. Until October 31st.

Santa Gertrudis. Craft market and local products. Fridays from 6 pm to midnight next to the church square. Until September.

Cala Llonga. Craft market. Thursdays from 6 pm to midnight at the promenade. Until October.

Benirràs. Hippy Market. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from noon to midnight, next to the beach. Until the end of September.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

Craft market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 pm to 0:00 am. From May 30 to September 28.

Craft market of La Mola: Hippie market. Wednesdays and Sundays from 4.30 pm to 10 pm. From May 1st to October 9th.

Es Pujols flea market: Crafts and accessories. Monday to Friday from 19 to 0 hours. From May 1 to September 30.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.