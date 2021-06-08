4 new hotel openings in summer 2021. Unique getaways to enjoy your holidays in Ibiza

NATIVO HOTEL IBIZA

Nativo Hotel Ibiza. Panoramic rooftop with pool.



Nativo Hotel Ibiza is a brand new hotel located in the Siesta district, just 10 minutes walk from the public beach of Santa Eulalia, the east coast of Ibiza. Nativo, meaning “native” in Spanish, someone local, aims to give the guest the experience of enjoying Ibiza as a native. This new 4-star boutique hotel belonging to the owners of Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel redefines the concept of “barefoot luxury”. This does not only mean that you can actually walk barefoot through several sand common areas of the hotel, such as the reception and by the pools. Their purpose is also to redefine the concept of elegance and simplicity. The experience of being free. With a total of 3 pools, two at ground level and one located on the panoramic rooftop with views to the Mediterranean sea and Santa Eulalia bay, Nativo Hotel Ibiza appears as an exciting oasis in the calm town of Santa Eulalia. The 99 rooms are inspired by the Japanese Wabi-sabi aesthetic philosophy, summarised in 3 key points: imperfect, impermanent and incomplete. Expect an earthly approach, finding beauty in everyday life, in the small imperfections of nature that suddenly comes to our senses like a blessing of clear beauty. Nativo Hotel Ibiza has opted for minimalist lines and natural materials, like wood or clay. In addition, it has an outstanding use of natural light filling the rooms with the unique silver tones of Ibiza, as well as being an innovative paper-free place.



The food

A dish by Executive Chef Omar Malpartida in Maymanta, the rooftop restaurant at Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel.



Peruvian chef Omar Malpartida, executive chef of Aguas de Ibiza and now of Nativo Hotel Ibiza as well, has prepared a healthy menu, based on local products. Baring the name “Nativo” has an immediate compromise with seasonal food, fresh ingredients, and respect for the amazing flavors Ibiza has inherited from the ancient Phoenician days. Nativo will feature two restaurants: Wild, located on the ground floor for breakfast and lunch, and Humo, located on the roof. Expect a tasty ecological offering, conscious and respectful with the island.



OKU IBIZA

The outstanding main pool. OKU Ibiza. Georg Roske



Their epitome is clear: laid-back luxury. OKU Ibiza recreates a secluded paradise with a keen eye for design that stresses a lot on natural, warm colours. This intimate luxury hotel is also inspired by the Wabi-Sabi aesthetic philosophy as a way to lead our inner life while appreciating the beauty of what remains earthly. OKU Ibiza is surrounded by lush hills, depicting a capsule of the bohemian lifestyle that has been practised by locals for decades. Clearly, they chose a range of colours, an architectural design and a furniture that summarizes a new approach to luxury: private and simple. This charming five-star hotel is located in the municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany, on the west coast. More precisely, 1km from the town, just minutes from the beautiful Cala Gració.

The hotel has a wide offering in terms of space: 184 boho-chic guest rooms and suites, a 140m2 OKU Signature Suite, a standalone four-bedroom villa with a private pool, ocean-view penthouses, two hotel pools (and a further semi-private pool serving the six swim-up rooms), two restaurants and an intimate spa. OKU Ibiza has made well-being and slow life an ethos to the new traveler who seeks the enjoyment of the “other Ibiza”.



The food



Oku Ibiza.

Executive chef Mark Vaessen, who specializes in the fusion of Japanese cuisine, will be in charge of the two main restaurants at OKU Ibiza. To Kima by the poolside for a relaxed fare, and OKU Restaurant to fully involve your senses on a journey to Asian fusion cuisine. With attention to sophisticated cuisine and adventurous international fusion cuisine, OKU Restaurant will be the option for dinner. Its offering will include from tapas (Spanish most popular appetizer dishes) to grilled meats and fish. Sashimi, nigiri and plenty of vegetarian and vegan options are also expected.

Six Senses Ibiza

Terrace with private sundeck and sea view. Six Senses Ibiza.

We venture north this time, to the edge of the Ibiza world: Sant Joan de Labritja. Six Senses Ibiza is located next to Cala Xarraca, at the tip of the island, one of the quietest and greenest scenery of Ibiza. It comprises a total of 116 rooms with different designs, amenities and sea views, as well as a spa of 1200 square meters. This inspired and nature-aware approach has developed to the point where the boutique hotel has its farm, with a 400-year-old olive press and an agricultural state. The area, according to their website, would be both for harvesting their products to use in the restaurants and for the pleasure of guests.

A special feature of Six Senses Ibiza is the environment chosen near the northern coast. A few minutes from the site, you can choose between the bay of Xarraca and the bay of Portinatx, with small reefs and the much appreciated “calas” (coves) of the white island. Small intimate spaces to enjoy a bath, frequently with beach pebbles and turquoise waters. Some of the options are Cala des Xuclar, el caló des Marpes or Xarraca beach per se. Next to the hotel, the view cannot miss an 18th century coastal defensive tower, next to steep cliffs.

The food

Farmers’ Market. Six Senses Ibiza.



Eyal Shani, the renowned Israeli chef, is in command as executive chef for Six Senses Ibiza. Due to the emphasis on seasonal and organic food, guests expect fresh, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, with vegetables directly from the local farm, based in the municipality of Santa Gertrudis. Based on their website, they provide different locations for different meals and experiences within the resort, so expect a myriad of healthy foods with locally grown products.



Hotel Riomar Ibiza

SUITE RIOMAR with views to the Mediterranean Sea. HOTEL RIOMAR IBIZA.

Hotel Riomar is part of the history of Santa Eulalia del Río. It was one of the first popular hotels on the east coast of Ibiza during the 70’s and now it reopens in July after an extensive renovation. This new opening joins the Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s new collection of independent and distinctive hotels. The boutique hotel is situated a few seconds from the public beach of Santa Eulalia. It lies near the end of the Santa Eulalia promenade, with exceptional views and access to the beach. Hotel Riomar boasts a total of 116 rooms, with 4 fully renovated suites following a minimalist and modern design.



The intensive renovation as well as the contemporary design aim at creating an elegant space with a distinctive personality that links with the island’s community. Some common areas include the Lobby Lounge & Brasserie, a pool terrace with sun loungers and “cabanas”, or the Tribe Garden, a secluded outdoors temple for live music. From the pool terrace, guests enjoy the views to the Mediterranean Sea, to the point where you can see the shape of Formentera on a clear day.



The food

A fresh and healthy salad in Ocean Brasserie. HOTEL RIOMAR IBIZA.

Hotel Riomar has a menu inspired by the Mediterranean with fresh local produce and a healthy style offer. The 4-star hotel provides various common areas to enjoy different kinds of experiences for guests, all next to the coast.

The Ocean Brasserie & Bar lounge and terraces is where adventurers may explore the experience of global cuisine on the one hand, while immersing themselves into the intrepid adventure of signature and classic cocktails. The elegant Côte Moderne bistro will be responsible for a fine à la carte breakfast. Finally, the TRIBE area presents itself as a magical and very special “secret garden” with bar, next to the outdoor pool.