Mark Vaessen, Executive Chef of OKU Restaurant: “The best customer is the one who enjoys and tastes the food with passion”

Mark Vaessen has extensive international experience and in record time has succeeded in establishing Oku restaurant, in the hotel of the same name in Cala Gració, as one of the most innovative restaurants on the island, with a global fusion concept inspired by the flavours and traditions of the world cuisine he has enjoyed.

Have you worked on the island before?

Yes, in Talamanca. Hans Kortlevers, owner of Oku invited me to run the Casa Oku restaurant in 2019, but it didn’t fit my style and approach to cuisine. In 2020 he told me about this new hotel project and I was persuaded by the idea of being able to create a restaurant tailored to my own specifications, where I would be free to develop my approach to cuisine in a new and unique restaurant like Oku and Tokima.

Did you like this modern, five-star project?

Yes, because a fundamental focus of the hotel’s offering is its cuisine. The owner is a great lover of the restaurant business and has placed great value on the significance of having an important dining venue within the hotel. Cuisine is a fundamental part of Oku’s service and that has allowed me to develop a new concept, which so far has been successful.

What kind of cuisine do you offer?

The key is the way we work with ingredients and having a good and direct relationship with suppliers, we have bluefin tuna from Bolfego, curry and Wagyu meat from Japan and king crab and salmon from Norway. The cuisine is based on the quality of our wonderful local produce together with other essential components and techniques from Japanese and French cuisine, and others that I learned on my travels.

And what is the concept like?

The concept is a ‘global fusion’ cuisine where flavours and textures play an important role. It is a gastronomic journey of sensory experiences ranging from Japanese cuisine, with South American touches, to Nikkei and Mediterranean flavours presented in an original way.

Do local fish, vegetables and greens form part of these amazing dishes?

I use various types of fish to make everything from sushi and sashimi to other different creations, the same with the vegetables and greens we get from our local suppliers. In Ibiza there are high quality ingredients and we use them so that the local customer can detect these familiar textures and sensations. I know Ibiza’s cuisine well enough to be able to incorporate its culinary overtones into my idea of global fusion.

Has the island and its cuisine inspired you in particular?

The island inspires many chefs from all over the world and proof of this is that some Michelin-starred chefs have restaurants here. Renowned Spanish chefs such as Dabiz Muñoz and Quique Dacosta have already visited Oku and are very interested in what we do. We have also had outstanding Dutch chefs like Herman den Bleeker and Nick Bril, and local clients like Javier Anadón, Daniel Gómez and some local dignitaries. But it doesn’t really matter who comes as long as they enjoy the experience.

What has surprised you?

The people enjoy food here is different, people are more relaxed, they love to have long lunches and dinners, with converations and sharing dishes. It’s something special and that’s why I’m glad that food and gastronomy are one of the hotel’s main features and that this is endorsed by the management and ownership.

Were you afraid at first with such an innovative menu?

When we started the restaurant I was a bit afraid because I didn’t know how people would react to such an innovative concept, but fortunately we are getting a great response from hotel guests, residents, Ibizans and food lovers who come from different parts of Europe.

Who are the most difficult customers?

There is no difficult customer if the quality of the ingredients and preparation is good. We have customers from Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Spain and other nationalities, which means we can be versatile. The best customer is the one who enjoys the food, is happy and satisfied with their holiday

How do you mix Mediterranean products with Japanese or South American ones?

With techniques, elaborations and high quality products used in an ethical and ecological way. I know the techniques of Japanese cuisine and I fuse local products Japanese flavours to achieve a unique blend of flavours.

What is the secret of the quick and surprising success of the restaurant and the hotel?

I am very demanding of myself and my team because the culinary standards are very high, both in terms of the food, the service and other details that make an evening gastronomically and atmospherically unique. Moreover, it is essential to have fun with the work you do and to put passion into it. When other restaurants speak well of your cuisine and the chefs recommend you it is because you are on the right track. The greatest compliment for a chef is to be praised by another colleague. As for the hotel, I have to say that there are few hotels with this infrastructure, modernity, technology and level of comfort that also have such a relaxed atmosphere. Parents come with children and there is peace and quiet that parents enjoy just as much as their children.

Have you set goals for your OKU project?

I dream of having a restaurant that runs well in all areas, that is profitable and that people can enjoy. To do that you need visibility but you also have to do it better every day. I would like to make Oku a great gastronomic project and establish an important reputation and brand.