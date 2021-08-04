Aguas de Ibiza and Nativo back the cuisine of Omar Malpartida

The renowned Peruvian chef Omar Malpartida has acquired a very important position in the culinary field on the island of Ibiza thanks to his innovative and local offerings that have led him to be appointed by the Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel group as gastronomic director of all its projects. Until now Malpartida had led the Maymanta restaurant and, after the success achieved with this proposal, which has resulted in being awarded his first Sun in the Repsol Guide, he has been put in charge of all the initiatives of the Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel group, including the Nativo Ibiza restaurant, the new establishment of this family chain on the island.

Maymanta, which means origin in Quechua, is committed to innovative cuisine, focusing on fair trade Peruvian and Ibizan products from kilometre zero, which are fused together to create a perfect harmony with the views from its infinity pool where the sunsets over the port of Santa Eulària stand out.

Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe Hotel also has another restaurant on its premises, Alabastro, and offers à la carte breakfasts and an assisted buffet.

Omar Malpartida’s culinary proposals at Maymanta offer a taste journey from Ibiza to Peru from its spectacular panoramic terrace. The chef proposes a route through the Amazon, the Andes and the Pacific, in a space where there is no shortage of tapas, ceviches, tiraditos and woks.

Nativo Restaurant

Nativo Restaurant’s culinary proposal is based on a strong commitment to local and seasonal vegetables.

Inspired by a particular natural philosophy of eating, this recently opened restaurant opens its kitchen to the public with the idea that its diners share the dishes of this native cuisine that mixes Mediterranean, Latin American, Asian and Thai products, represented by Nikkei cuisine. Protecting the different cultures of the world and the native food traditions, as well as promoting the consumption of healthy, organic, fresh and fair trade food, is the philosophy behind Nativo Restaurant.

Adventurous guests

Being ‘Nativo’ means taking care of our adventurous guests, as well as respecting the vast Ibicencan ecosystem we call home. To this end, Nativo’s restaurant presents a healthy and casual street food menu, with lots of flavour and colour, spicy, sweet and exotic touches.

A menu that combines its Thai ceviche with coconut tiger milk and Peruvian-style kaffir lime, with grilled Ibizan aubergines with rocoto red curry (Peruvian chilli), coconut milk and lemon grass to continue with an Ibizan Raf tomato ‘chuletón’, with fresh burrata, vegetable demi-glace and red wine. The rib eye smoked for seventeen hours with a barbecue of tomatillo de arbol and chipotle chilli with homemade pickles, is another of Nativo’s offerings.

Also essential are the wide variety of salads, pokes and desserts based on natural fruit ice creams for children, which in the case of adults are dressed with infusions of pisco, mezcal or tequila.

To complete the culinary experience at Nativo Restaurant, the bartender Alexis Cárdenas Rodríguez’s cocktails are based on Ibizan products and influenced by the Latin American Amazon. Cocktails based on lulo, tamarind and different types of macerates with tequilas, chillies and Ibicencan spices, are the stars of the drinks menu.

Mental and physical balance

Well-being forms part of Nativo’s core offer: how we sleep, how we eat and how we experience our day-to-day lives. Finding balance, both mental and physical, requires careful, slow and deep care, sometimes involving a transformation, a healing journey into yourself, through your connection with your environment. The concept of connecting with the earth, walking barefoot and feeling nature is rooted in this philosophy.

Manos Cruzadas

Chef Omar Malpartida captains the Manos Cruzadas project, an initiative that connects farming communities from the coast, the highlands and the Amazon, aimed at bringing local products to Spain and Europe in the best conditions. In this way Omar Malpartida manages to unite Peruvian and Spanish cuisine, with products of the highest quality.

The fusion of his culinary proposal and his contribution to fair trade and proximity with Manos Cruzadas, have made him a professional reference in the sector.

This young chef is contributing everyday to the improvement of the quality and originality of the Ibizan culinary scene thanks to his commitment to revolutionising the gastronomic scene.